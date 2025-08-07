RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE: In anticipation of the wide-ranging impact of Ras Al Khaimah’s phenomenal growth across all sectors, including education, the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) is aligning its academic and research offerings with the emirate’s ambitious trajectory.



Ras Al Khaimah’s holistic development continues at an accelerated pace, driven by a series of tourism, hospitality, and real estate projects, including the construction of the Middle East’s first integrated gaming resort, and impressive milestones such as a 12%+ increase in tourism revenues and a 15% rise in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) visitors.



Over the past few years, the emirate has emerged as a regional investment powerhouse, attracting global businesses, luxury developers, and major hospitality brands. In 2024 alone, Ras Al Khaimah welcomed 1.28 million visitors, and it is on track to reach 3.5 million by 2030.



AURAK has been an integral part of this growth journey, a fact underscored by its stellar QS rankings. In 2023, the university earned the prestigious QS 5 Stars Plus rating, placing it among an elite group of universities worldwide.



“Ras Al Khaimah stands at the threshold of a bold new future, powered by a growth strategy that harmonizes the preservation of natural beauty and culture with modern attractions, services, and amenities,” said Dr. David Schmidt, President of AURAK. “At AURAK, we are committed to supporting this transformation by enhancing and expanding our academic portfolio—bridging the gap between academia and the dynamic industries propelling RAK’s unprecedented advancement.”



As part of this vision, AURAK is bolstering its programs in key disciplines such as Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science, Robotics, Biotechnology, Engineering, and Hospitality and Tourism Management.



AI will serve as a foundational element across many programs. Students in disciplines like Architecture, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Civil Engineering can now complement their degrees with a Minor in Artificial Intelligence.



AURAK is also prioritizing research and innovation through flagship initiatives, such as the Advanced Technology and Artificial Intelligence Center (ATAIC), the AURAK Center for Entrepreneurship (ACE), and the RAK Research and Innovation Center, a cutting-edge R&D facility specializing in alternative energy, especially solar technologies.



To further support industry alignment, the university is actively strengthening its partnerships with the private and public sectors, particularly in response to the surge of new enterprises and government-led projects. During AURAK Career Week 2025, 32 companies visited campus to offer job and internship opportunities to students and recent graduates.



The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah has become a magnet for both tourists and investors, with headline-making projects like the $5.1 billion (AED 18.7 billion) Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort, slated to open in early 2027, and a wide array of luxury hospitality developments and adventure tourism attractions.



The emirate also boasts a robust manufacturing base, contributing 27% to its GDP, in what is a highly diversified economy.



Among its unique tourism offerings are the world’s longest zipline (Jais Flight), the region’s first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, Jais Wings (the region’s first dedicated paragliding site), and a new Via Ferrata experience for rock-climbing and mountaineering enthusiasts.



Further reinforcing investor confidence, both Fitch and S&P Global upgraded Ras Al Khaimah’s credit rating in 2024. Fitch raised the emirate’s rating from A to A+, while S&P upgraded it from 'A-/A-2' to 'A/A-1', citing strong economic growth, fiscal stability, and a “solid pipeline of tourism-related development projects” as key drivers.

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university that offers a comprehensive set of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens who are innovators in their respective fields. Through partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides students unparalleled opportunities to gain international exposure and experience.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. Guided by a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, environmental conservation, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

RAK offers a business-friendly environment with simplified, customizable services, low operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world’s lowest corporate tax rates, supported by a strong, World Bank-recognized judicial system.

With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 50,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and RAK Digital Assets Oasis support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a strong and future-focused economy that is validated by ‘A’-range credit ratings for 15+ years from Fitch and S&P, both of which upgraded RAK in 2024, to “A+” and “A/A-1” respectively.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton making it a vibrant, growing tourism destination.

