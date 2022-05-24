DOHA, QATAR: Aura Group, one of the largest companies in hospitality and food services in Qatar, stole the show at the Fact Dining Awards 2022 as six restaurants won various distinguished awards at the 7th annual Fact Dining Awards Doha event on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The FACT Dining Awards recognizes excellence in the food and beverage industry, with winners awarded based on both public vote and critics' opinion.

The awards are presented in two categories – ‘favourite’ and ‘best’. The ‘favourite’ is decided by an online vote and ‘best’ is decided by the FACT editorial panel.

The Aura Group award-winning restaurants are: Sazeli Steakhouse, SMAT, Meatsmith, La Casa 28, Debs w Remman, and Baladna Restaurant.

Sazeli steakhouse, a fine dining Turkish steakhouse restaurant with locations at the Mall of Qatar and The Pearl, won the 'Best Turkish Restaurant' award. The Turkish steakhouse offers guests Turkish mezze dishes, fresh beef and lamb ready to be grilled on an open charcoal grill to perfection and fresh bread served straight from the oven.

SMAT Restaurant, offering Qatari inspired fusion cuisine, won the 'Best Middle Eastern Restaurant' award. SMAT Restaurant Doha provides the best culinary experience characterized by Qatar’s native spices, ingredients and inspired by Qatar’s rich heritage.

Meatsmith, a creation by Michelin starred chef Dave Pynt, serves a selection of international dishes, barbecue delights and grills, using the best quality beef, lamb and chicken where the beef has either been aged or smoked went home with the 'Best Burger Joint'. Meatsmith offers American smokehouse barbecue with international influences.

La Casa 28, a luxurious Mediterranean Restaurant at The Pearl Medina Centrale, walked away with the ‘Favourite Mediterranean Restaurant' award.

For its excellent service in offering its guests the best of Lebanese food and beverages in a premium casual setting, Debs w Remmen scooped the ‘Favourite Lebanese Restaurant' award. The restaurant serves a delicious array of Lebanese delights in a relaxed ambience reminiscent of old Lebanese streets and souqs.

Baladna Restaurant, a local farm-to-table restaurant concept, won the ‘Favourite Family Friendly Restaurant' award for serving its customers traditional Arabic dishes in a lovely and unique setting.

Commenting on the awards, Aura Group CEO, Naveed Dowlatshahi said: "It gives us a great pleasure to see our food and beverage restaurants outperforming their counterparts in this highly competitive industry. These awards embody our commitment to best practices and customers' satisfaction. We will continue to strive to deliver the best dining experience to the residents of Qatar and we continue our commitment to enhance the gastronomic scene in Qatar."

Aura Hospitality & Food Services has a very strong presence in the food and beverage sector with over 80+ outlets operating at various upscale locations. The group's F&B portfolio comprises a diverse blend of international franchises and homegrown unique and successful concepts.

Aura Group is constantly expanding its scope of operation as several international brands are planned to open at the group's new iconic project Al Maha Island such as Billionaire Doha, A luxury dining concept paired with special shows and nightlife; Nammos beach club - a Mykonos beachside restaurant; ZUMA restaurant, contemporary Japanese cuisine; Em Sherif – fine dining Oriental cuisine; and Dokya, a Turkish taverna that serves a variety of Turkish delicacies and mezze.

