Regional Audi dealerships provide customers with special benefits to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Audi Middle East has announced a suite of benefits for customers in the Middle East in celebration of the Holy Month of Ramadan. These benefits include mileage warranty, free service packages as well as free home charging installations.

Models available as part of the Ramadan campaign vary from one market to another, with an overall focus on the Audi Q range, as well as select A range models. In Saudi Arabia the incredible benefits include a free five-year service package with roadside assistance; and a five-year warranty on Audi’s bestselling 7-seater SUV, the Q7. Starting at 331,300 SAR, customers will also have the option to pay 50% upfront and the remaining 50% in two years’ time, with 0% interest on their finance.

For the UAE, Audi will offer its Electric Vehicle (EV) customers free home charging installations along with five year-roadside assistance, five-year unlimited mileage warranty and first year free-of-charge insurance. In Oman, Audi will offer three lucky customers an Audi driving experience as well as a seven-year service package and roadside assistance.

In Bahrain, Audi is offering several benefits for a variety of models including the entire Q range, while customers in Qatar will have pre-booking options in addition to 24-hour test drive opportunities for the Q3 and its variations. Customers in Jordan can enjoy up to 10 years’ free servicing and five-year warranty on select models.

Carsten Bender, Managing Director, Audi Middle East said: “During the Holy Month of Ramadan, our dealerships from all over the region are dedicated to providing our customers with premium packages and benefits. This is truly the best time of the year to purchase an Audi.”

The ‘Ramadan. Powered by Progress’ campaign is available from now until the end of Ramadan at all Audi Dealerships across the Middle East.

-Ends–

About Audi Group

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 16 locations in 11 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm, Germany), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2019, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.846 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 8,205 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 53,183 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2019 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €55.7 billion and an operating profit of €4.5 billion. At present, 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, 60,000 of them in Germany. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.

AUDI AG’s commitment to the region was confirmed through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005. The current Middle East model range comprises the Audi A3 and S3 and RS3, A4 and S4, the A5/S5 Coupe and Sportback, RS5 Sportback, the A6, S6, A7, S7, A8 L and S8, the Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5 & SQ5, Q7, Q8 and RS Q8 as well as the R8.