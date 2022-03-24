Audi’s future forward showcars to be exhibited for the first time in the Middle East in the ‘Today, Tomorrow’ exhibition

As part of the strategic partnership, Audi will install charging infrastructure within the museum’s parking facilities

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Today, Audi Middle East officially announces a unique collaboration with Museum of the Future, the first-of-its-kind state-of-the-art museum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with the brand being welcomed as the museum’s official automotive partner. Visitors to the museum will have the opportunity to explore Audi’s renowned showcars for the first time in the Middle East, while experiencing a regular stream of other Audi brand innovations for the duration of the partnership.

Through Audi Middle East’s partnership with Museum of the Future, the German brand will convey its electrification and sustainability plans, which mirror the future-forward mission of the UAE. The purpose of the museum is to convey the government’s future initiatives around sustainability, leadership, space exploration and progress. The Museum of the Future is a place where history is made, rather than displayed.

The first showcar to arrive at the museum is the Audi AI:ME, a concept with a vision of an automated driving for megacities of tomorrow. The small, but spacious car’s very name refers to two-letter abbreviations under which Audi is bundling an entire cluster of innovative mobility technologies. Shortly after the AI:ME, the Audi Skysphere, known as the spectacular roadster, will also be displayed at the museum. The Skysphere is a sedan that features two different driving experiences: a grand touring experience and a sports experience. The brand is illustrating its vision for the progressive luxury segment of the future, in which the interior becomes an interactive space and the vehicle a platform for captivating experiences.

Audi AI is the cipher for a variety of electronic systems that relieve strain on drivers and simultaneously offer them new possibilities to use the time spent in the car. To this end, Audi AI also uses strategies and technologies from the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Thanks to Audi AI, models bearing the four rings will be both intelligent and empathetic in the future. They will be able to continually interact with their surroundings and passengers, and thus adapt themselves in a better way than ever before to the requirements of those on board.

Furthermore, as part of the brand partnership, Audi will be installing a robust system of charging infrastructure within the museum’s parking facilities to support the future vision of electric mobility.

Carsten Bender, Managing Director of Audi Middle East commented: “This is an extremely exciting partnership for Audi Middle East to be involved with, as the official automotive partner of such an inspiring landmark that will serve as a beacon of advancement in Dubai and the region. We would like to firstly extend our congratulations to His Highness Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum for inaugurating this symbol of the future. The Museum of The Future, with its blueprint for progress, aligns perfectly with the Audi brand; and as such look forward to presenting innovative solutions and products that will reimagine what the future of mobility could look like for generations to come.”

