Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Audi Capital, a regional asset and wealth management firm operating in Saudi Arabia since 2006, announces today, at the inaugural Cultural Investment Conference in Riyadh, the launch of the CMA-regulated Audi Capital MENA Art Fund (the “Fund”), the first regulated art fund in Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region. Any subscription to this Fund remains open exclusively to Institutional and Qualified Clients in accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the Fund issued by Audi Capital on 15 September 2025.

The Fund will primarily invest in modern and contemporary works from established and blue-chip artists from Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region, with a majority allocation for regional art and the remaining for global art.

The Fund will foster a dynamic art community, connecting like-minded investors. The Fund will also host exclusive quarterly events, bringing together collectors, experts, and industry leaders to explore trends and emerging talent, further supporting the growth of the regional art ecosystem.

Daniel Asmar, CEO of Audi Capital and former Managing Director for the MENA region at Sotheby’s, stated: “Art has long been a powerful medium for storytelling. Through this Fund, we are not only investing in masterpieces but also in the narrative of our region’s artistic evolution. The Audi Capital MENA Art Fund introduces a unique investment opportunity that aligns financial prosperity with cultural legacy.”

This initiative supports Saudi Arabia’s cultural ecosystem by enriching the Kingdom’s cultural landscape and positioning MENA art as a significant force in the global art market.

About the Cultural Investment Conference

The Cultural Investment Conference is an influential platform that highlights culture as both a pillar of national identity and a promising investment opportunity. The annual two-day event positions culture as a sustainable economic engine by supporting innovation, fostering entrepreneurship, while serving as a meeting point to exchange expertise, explore innovative financing tools, and build international partnerships that advance sustainable cultural investment and the growth of creative industries.

About the Ministry of Culture

Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing the Kingdom’s cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents and visitors.

Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry works to support and preserve a vibrant culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and fostering new and inspiring forms of expression for all.

Find the Ministry of Culture on social media: X @MOCSaudi Arabic; @MOCSaudi_En English | Instagram @mocsaudi

About Audi Capital

Audi Capital is a fully-fledged financial institution, established in Saudi Arabia and licensed to conduct securities business by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) under license number 06017-37, dated 15/05/2006G. Audi Capital provides dealing, arranging, investment management advisory and custody services to its clients. All our services are delivered in accordance with the Capital Market Law (including its implementing regulations) and are aligned with global best practices. Since its inception in 2006, Audi Capital has been dedicated to upholding the highest international standards in Wealth and Asset Management, while operating in full compliance with Saudi regulations. Our focus on excellence ensures that our clients receive personalized financial solutions and trusted, expert guidance. By leveraging technology, we are committed to innovation and client service to meet the evolving needs of investors.

