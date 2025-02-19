Dubai – In a spectacular evening that marked a new era of sportiness and luxury, Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles unveiled the all-new 2025 Audi A5 & S5 at the Audi Dubai Showroom. This exclusive event showcased the bold evolution of the Audi A4, first launched 30 years ago, now reimagined as the latest generation Audi A5, redefining modern sportiness and setting new standards in premium progress.

The evening unfolded with inspiring speeches and a grand reveal by Senior Executives at Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience. Guests immersed themselves in the world of Audi, getting up close with the newly unveiled models, uncovering the rich legacy of Al Nabooda Automobiles in Dubai and Northern Emirates, and exploring iconic heritage pieces that told a story of innovation and excellence.

The all-new Audi A5 and S5 models took center stage, redefining the driving experience with a perfect fusion of power and efficiency. Equipped with advanced drive technologies, including Audi Drive Select and MHEV Plus (subject to market availability), these models deliver enhanced performance that is both exhilarating and seamless. With robust TFSI engines, the A5 models, including the 205 bhp A5 40 TFSI, and the S5 featuring a potent 3.0L engine with 368 bhp, continued to captivate guests, embodying Audi's commitment to automotive excellence.

The Audi A5 and S5 excel not only in performance but also in design, where the bold Singleframe grille and sculpted flared wheel arches enhance the models' sleek silhouettes. The interiors are crafted for comfort and luxury, featuring panoramic glass roofs with switchable transparency and customizable ambient lighting packages that create a refined driving atmosphere.

Reflecting on the successful launch, K. Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles said, "Tonight is a celebration of the new Audi A5 & S5 and a glimpse into the future of Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles. As we continue to introduce groundbreaking models and innovative technologies, our vision for a new generation of premium mobility takes shape. We are setting new benchmarks in the industry, demonstrating our commitment to excellence and our passion for progress."

In 2025, Audi has continued to push the boundaries of automotive innovation, marking the beginning of a new generation of Audi with the introduction of models such as the Audi RS 3 Sedan, RS Q8 Performance, and RS e-tron GT Performance launched In Dubai in January. These vehicles showcase Audi’s dedication to cutting-edge technology and dynamic performance, reinforcing its commitment to a new generation of premium mobility.

The all-new 2025 Audi A5 and S5 are now available across all Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles showrooms, with the A5 starting at AED 249,900 and the S5 at AED 359,900. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information, visit www.audi-dubai.com

Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles

Rana Eyamie

Marketing Manager

E-mail: rana.eyamie@nabooda-auto.com

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Havas Red

Faisal Barghouthi

Communications Manager

E-mail: faisal.barghouthi@redhavasme.com

About:

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. In 2022, the Audi Group delivered 1.61 million Audi vehicles, 15,174 Bentley vehicles, 9,233 Lamborghini vehicles, and 61,562 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2022 fiscal year, AUDI Group achieved a total revenue of €61.8 billion and an operating profit of €7.6 billion. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.

AUDI AG's commitment to the region was confirmed through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005, Audi Middle East, which covers Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Find out more at news.audimiddleeast.com.

About Al Nabooda Automobiles:

Al Nabooda Automobiles is the official Audi importer in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. With its strong reputation, Al Nabooda Automobiles has become a trusted distributor for Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Offering the best-in-class customer service and a wide range of Audi models, Al Nabooda Automobiles also offers an array of services, including comprehensive after-sales support such as maintenance, repairs, and genuine Audi parts.

Operating across multiple cities in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, our dealership network covers the UAE, ensuring that the Audi experience is easily accessible to our valued customers.

For more information about our range of vehicles and current offers, please visit www.audi-dubai.com.