Abu Dhabi, UAE- A recent survey conducted by Audi Abu Dhabi has revealed rising interest among UAE residents for pre-owned electric vehicles (EVs) , signaling a growing shift towards sustainable transportation. The findings highlight evolving consumer preferences and the key factors driving demand in the pre-owned EV market, offering valuable insights into the future of mobility in the region.

The study found that warranties are a top priority for prospective buyers, with 32% of respondents saying they would consider a pre-owned EV if warranty options were available, highlighting the importance of trust and reliability in EV adoption. It also emerged as the most influential consideration across all demographic groups - Emirati respondents showed the highest demand for warranties, with 41% prioritizing this feature in second-hand EV purchases. Similarly, 18-24 age group also displayed strong focus on warranties (36%), alongside middle-income earners (37%).

Cost savings and environmental benefits were also revealed as key motivators, with 27% citing these factors as reasons to consider a pre-owned EV, reflecting a shift towards more eco-conscious and financially practical decisions. Respondents aged 25-34 stand out as the most eco-conscious and financially savvy, with 33% valuing cost savings and environmental advantages.

However, the report also highlights pertinent challenges. Lack of charging infrastructure remains a major deterrent, with 13% of respondents stating they would wait for improvements in this area before committing to a second-hand EV. Meanwhile, 17% of consumers expressed interest in EVs but said they are not ready to make a purchase, highlighting the need for targeted education and awareness campaigns. These findings emphasize the importance of addressing practical barriers to enhance consumer confidence in EV adoption.

“Audi Abu Dhabi recognizes the importance of understanding consumer sentiment as the automotive landscape continues to evolve,” said Scott Shears, General Manager of Audi Abu Dhabi. “The survey results reaffirm the growing appetite for electric vehicles across demographics in the UAE, particularly among Emiratis and younger drivers. By offering tailored solutions, we aim to make the transition to sustainable mobility as seamless and rewarding as possible for our customers.”

To make EV ownership more accessible, Audi Approved :Plus Abu Dhabi has introduced exclusive offers on the e-tron SUV. Customers can finance the vehicle for as little as AED 2,999 per month on a 60-month plan, with 20% down payment, and comprehensive service and maintenance, or purchase the car for just AED 199,000, along with a 4-year free service plan, a 2-year warranty, and 2 years of roadside assistance.

The survey was conducted by YouGov, polling over 1,000 UAE residents aged 18-50 years.

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. In 2022, the Audi Group delivered 1.61 million Audi vehicles, 15,174 Bentley vehicles, 9,233 Lamborghini vehicles, and 61,562 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2022 fiscal year, AUDI Group achieved a total revenue of €61.8 billion and an operating profit of €7.6 billion. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.

AUDI AG's commitment to the region was confirmed through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005, Audi Middle East, which covers Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Find out more at news.audimiddleeast.com.

About Ali & Sons

Ali & Sons is the official Audi importer in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain since 1987. With its strong reputation Ali & Sons has become a trusted distributor for Audi vehicles in the United Arab Emirates. Offering the best-in-class customer service and a wide range of Audi models, Ali & Sons also offers an array of services, including comprehensive after-sales support such as maintenance, repairs, and genuine Audi parts.

Operating in the city of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Ali & Sons ensures that the Audi experience is easily accessible to valued customers.

For more information about our range of vehicles and current offers, please visit www.audi-abudhabi.com.