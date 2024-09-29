Manama: The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has unveiled its cutting-edge Interdisciplinary Collaborative Engineering “ICE” Lab, designed to elevate the university’s interactive learning experience and foster innovation and collaboration among students and faculty across various engineering fields.

The official launch took place on September 26 at AUBH’s campus, under the patronage of Mr. Ali Al Baqali, CEO of Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba). The event was also attended by officials from Bapco Energies, board members of AUBH, as well as university administrative and academic staff, partners, and students.

Guests were given an introductory tour of the “ICE” Lab, highlighting its advanced capabilities across a range of disciplines, including metallurgy and material science, strength of materials, geotechnical engineering, surveying, fluid mechanics, thermodynamics, control systems, robotics, and vibration analysis. Spanning across 700 square meters, the Lab integrates classrooms and engineering equipment spaces, providing students with a dynamic learning environment where they can delve into engineering fundamentals, conduct research, and perform experiments. The Lab is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for testing and presenting engineering concepts, designed to promote interaction and collaboration across multiple engineering disciplines.

During the tour, guests were introduced to the “ICE” Lab’s unique equipment, positioning it as one of the leading labs in Bahrain. This advanced center offers students access to tools and technologies unavailable elsewhere, enabling them to experiment in a practical environment that enhances their innovative capacity and allows them to apply their academic knowledge in real-world scenarios. The Lab plays a crucial role in the comprehensive development of students' engineering skills.

Mr. Ali Al Baqali, CEO of Alba, emphasized the Company's dedication to supporting Bahrain's educational and innovation landscape.

“The opening of the “ICE” Lab at the American University of Bahrain is a testament to our commitment to empowering young talent while fostering a culture of innovation," Mr. Al Baqali stated. "This state-of-the-art facility will provide students with invaluable hands-on experience, enabling them to apply theoretical knowledge to real-world challenges and develop the skills needed to become future leaders in engineering and technology.”

“By supporting initiatives that align with our ESG Roadmap Pillar – Collaboration & Partnerships, Alba aims to contribute to Bahrain's economic growth and diversification, while also nurturing a generation of skilled professionals who can drive the Kingdom's progress," he concluded.

Dr. Bradley J. Cook, President of the American University of Bahrain (AUBH), commented: "The inauguration of the “ICE” Lab represents a major advancement, not only for AUBH but for Bahrain’s educational, research, and technological sectors as a whole. We are especially proud that this launch aligns with AUBH's 5th anniversary, symbolizing the university's unwavering dedication to academic excellence and our commitment to delivering a state-of-the-art, interactive learning environment for our students."

The President of the American University emphasized that the “ICE” Lab is more than just an educational space; it is a dynamic environment designed to immerse students in the practical aspects of engineering while promoting interdisciplinary collaboration. It’s a launchpad that prepares students for a future brimming with opportunities, where they can hone their skills and realize their aspirations in engineering. This initiative, Dr. Bradley J. Cook concluded, reflects the university’s ambitious vision of cultivating a generation of distinguished engineers capable of addressing future challenges and contributing meaningfully to sustainable development in Bahrain and the region.