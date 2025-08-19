Manama: Three students from the American University of Bahrain (AUBH), sponsored by the University, represented the Kingdom of Bahrain at the 13th edition of the AFS Youth Assembly. The event took place from 8 to 10 August at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States of America, under the theme “Defying Adversity: Empowering Young Global Citizens to Lead” and was attended by senior international leaders and youth changemakers from across the world.

The AUBH student delegation comprised Muneera Alhamar, Mariam Madan, and Maria Alawadhi. Their journey began with a visit to the United Nations Headquarters in observance of International Youth Day, which is commemorated annually on 12 August. The students actively engaged in a series of panels and workshops addressing themes such as mental health, peacebuilding, green skills, and women’s leadership, all packed with interactive activities, great energy, and diverse inspiration.

In addition to their participation in the sessions, the students took part in the Opportunities Fair, which enabled them to explore pathways for advancing their academic and professional careers. They also contributed to the Culture Festival on the final day of the event, where they showcased Bahrain’s rich heritage by wearing the traditional Bahraini Thob Nashel, thereby sharing an integral aspect of the nation’s cultural identity with international participants.

Dr. Amal Al Awadhi, Dean of Student Affairs at The American University of Bahrain (AUBH), commended the students who represented the Kingdom of Bahrain at this prestigious international platform, and noted the significance of their participation in fostering dialogue and engagement with cultures from across the globe, while also enhancing Bahrain’s presence in international forums.

Dr. Al Awadhi commented, “By engaging in such international forums, AUBH continues to realize its vision of cultivating a generation of leaders who embody Bahrain’s cultural and intellectual presence on the global stage, demonstrating the capacity for meaningful dialogue, constructive collaboration, and the pursuit of a future shaped by knowledge, ambition, and shared progress.”

Dr. Al Awadhi added that the University’s sponsorship of its students’ participation for the fourth consecutive year reflects its support for national efforts to enhance the global standing of Bahraini youth and affirms the quality of education offered at the American University of Bahrain, which is focused on promoting global awareness and leadership skills, and stated, “The participating students returned with new friendships and networks formed with delegations from around the world, along with fresh insights and inspiration to share with their peers, thereby reinforcing the University’s role as an incubator of academic, professional, and leadership excellence.”

For their part, the participating students expressed their pride in representing the Kingdom of Bahrain and the American University of Bahrain at the 30th AFS Youth Assembly. They reflected on the value of the experience, noting that it enabled them to enhance their academic and personal growth, broaden their knowledge, enrich their perspectives, build an international network of connections, and engage meaningfully with diverse cultures.