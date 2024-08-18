The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has announced its strategic partnership with Epic Games, a global leader in game development and interactive 3D technology.

As the first university in Bahrain and second in the GCC to join the esteemed Unreal Engine Academic Partner Program, AUBH is set to revolutionize its College of Media and Design curriculum, equipping students with cutting-edge skills for the digital age.

Through this unique collaboration, AUBH students will gain exclusive access to the full suite of Unreal Engine resources, empowering them to create immersive experiences in game development, 3D designs, animation, and other emerging fields. By incorporating Unreal Engine into its academic programs, AUBH is ensuring that graduates are well-prepared for the demands of a rapidly evolving industry.

The Unreal Engine Academic Partner Program offers a wealth of benefits to both students and faculty, including comprehensive training resources, live workshops, and direct access to industry experts. This hands-on approach will enable AUBH students to master the intricacies of Unreal Engine, fostering a new generation of creative talent in Bahrain.

AUBH Associate Provost Dr. Hanan Naser, commented, "We are proud to be the first university in Bahrain to join this prestigious program in partnership with one of the world's leading organizations in this field. This collaboration will not only enhance our academic programs but also provide students with practical skills and industry exposure, preparing them to excel in the dynamic world of gaming and interactive media.”

“By integrating Unreal Engine into our academic programs and offering full access to its features, we are committed to providing high-quality educational opportunities that ensure a bright future for our students in esteemed companies.”