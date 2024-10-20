Manama, Bahrain: The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) and Awali Hospital have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a partnership aimed at enhancing collaboration on marketing and branding efforts.

This initiative will offer AUBH students the opportunity to create innovative marketing solutions for the hospital as part of their academic coursework.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Bradley J. Cook, President of AUBH, and Dr. Mahmood Mirza, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Awali Hospital. Under this agreement, students from AUBH’s College of Business & Management and College of Media & Design will develop comprehensive marketing and branding strategies for Awali Hospital.

The projects will cover key areas such as marketing strategy development, digital marketing campaigns, content creation, and service blueprint formulation. Each initiative will be integrated into a specific academic course, covering 6 course projects amongst the two colleges, and allowing students to apply their expertise in digital marketing and multimedia design to address real-world challenges.

Through this partnership, AUBH and Awali Hospital will foster a strategic partnership that encourages collaboration across various disciplines. AUBH will play a crucial role in elevating Awali Hospital's marketing, brand vision, driving innovative solutions, and enhancing its public image.

In turn, Awali Hospital will provide AUBH students with valuable experiential learning opportunities. This will include, in addition to the course projects, internships, summer training programs, and capstone projects. Furthermore, the hospital will collaborate with students in the design and execution of comprehensive public health awareness campaigns, contributing to the broader community's well-being.

“This collaboration underscores AUBH's commitment to establishing partnerships with the healthcare and industrial sectors, demonstrating how academic innovation can serve the community while facilitating mutual growth. It also supports Awali Hospital in achieving its marketing objectives,” commented Dr. Bradley J. Cook, President of AUBH.

“The agreement presents students with significant opportunities for hands-on learning through fieldwork and practical activities offered by Awali Hospital. This initiative reinforces AUBH's mission to cultivate skilled professionals who make meaningful contributions to community development.”

Dr. Tariq Hameed, Chairman of the Board of Awali Hospital, stated that this agreement is integral to the hospital's mission to elevate healthcare standards in Bahrain by developing qualified professionals capable of meeting the sector's emerging challenges, and expressed optimism that this partnership will result in enhanced health services and strengthen the hospital's capacity to deliver advanced, comprehensive medical care.

“Awali Hospital is dedicated to creating a dynamic educational environment through this collaboration, allowing students to gain essential skills and real-world experience that will prepare them for successful careers. By providing Interactive opportunities and professional development programs, the hospital reinforces its commitment to enriching the educational landscape and fostering a new generation of professionals equipped with both theoretical knowledge and practical expertise,” stated Dr. Tariq Hameed.