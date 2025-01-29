Ras Al Khaimah: ATMS Education Group is set to invest AED 100 million to develop the University of Wolverhampton’s new campus in Ras Al Khaimah. Marking a significant step in this development, the lease agreement for 20,000 m² of land in Al Hamra area at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) was signed by RAKEZ Chief Government & Corporate Relations Officer Yaser Abdulla Al Ahmed and ATMS President Dr Hemant Kumar.

A British institution with over 190 years of educational excellence, the new campus of the University of Wolverhampton is anticipated to be operational by December 2025. It will feature state-of-the-art facilities and separate hostels for boys and girls, designed to accommodate over 600 students and provide a holistic environment conducive to learning and personal growth.

Aligning with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision for sustainable development and innovation in higher education, the University will offer traditional degree programmes as well as short-term certifications and executive education, tailored to meet the evolving demands of the industry. Its diverse range of programmes, including Business Administration, Computer Science, Health Sciences, and Engineering, will contribute to the emirate’s expanding economic sectors and workforce needs, thereby fostering economic development.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We are excited to welcome the University of Wolverhampton to Ras Al Khaimah. This milestone is a leap forward in positioning the emirate as a top-tier destination for higher education. Supported by RAKEZ's business-friendly environment and robust infrastructure, the establishment of this campus symbolises our ambition to transform Ras Al Khaimah into a vibrant hub of learning and intellectual growth, driving academic excellence and innovation across the region.”

ATMS President Dr Hemant Kumar said, “Our decision to establish a campus in Ras Al Khaimah was driven by its strategic position as a gateway that connects the East and the West. The emirate's growing population, safety, and cost-effectiveness make it an ideal location for expanding our global educational offerings. Furthermore, RAKEZ has been instrumental in the set-up providing a ready-made building which is located on premium land in the upcoming downtown of the emirate and streamlining the approval process with external government entities. ” He added, “As we develop this campus, ATMS is committed to playing a significant role in the socio-economic development of Ras Al Khaimah, equipping students with essential global competencies and fostering a multicultural and inclusive academic community.”

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 30,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.