DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Atlantis, The Palm unveils “A World Away”, a visually striking and emotionally resonant brand campaign developed entirely in-house by the Atlantis Dubai team, in collaboration with an award-winning, globally recognized film crew.

Created to reshape perceptions, spark imagination, and reignite global awareness, the campaign positions Atlantis, The Palm as far more than a holiday destination. It is a world rich with energy, wonder, and emotion—where guests are invited to leave the ordinary behind and step into the extraordinary. Whether it’s a guest overcoming their fears on the iconic waterslide Leap of Faith, or a quiet moment spent face-to-face with marine life, every experience becomes a fulfilled dream.

For the first time in Atlantis history, a campaign of this scale is conceived, produced, and executed entirely by the in-house brand and marketing teams—ensuring the final product is creatively ambitious, deeply authentic, and true to the spirit of the resort. To bring the story to life, the Atlantis team collaborates with Bruce Macdonald, winner of the New York Film Festival and International Film Talent Awards, whose cinematic direction anchors the emotional depth of the campaign.

He is joined by Simon Duggan, the acclaimed Director of Photography behind The Great Gatsby and Hacksaw Ridge, and a two-time AACTA Award winner for Best Cinematography. The visual narrative is further enhanced by London-based photographer Jonathan Stokes, known for his work with National Geographic Traveler; FPV drone expert André Larsen, one of the world’s top talents in aerial filming; and underwater cinematographer Mike Rall, founder of Base Films and a recognised leader in his field.

Filming takes place across several of Atlantis, The Palm’s most iconic locations, including the grand main lobby, the awe-inspiring Underwater Suite, the renowned Lost Chambers Aquarium, world-class culinary venues under the most Michelin-awarded destination in the region, and the record-breaking Aquaventure World.

Visually, “A World Away” is defined by a distinctive 80/20 composition principle—80% of each frame showcases the vast, dreamlike environment of Atlantis, while 20% highlights authentic human connection. This deliberate balance amplifies both the scale of the resort and the emotional impact of the experience that guests are invited to partake in.

The campaign runs across digital, social, in-resort, and out-of-home platforms—not just in the UAE, but across key global markets including Saudi Arabia, the UK, USA, Australia, and Europe.

To experience the campaign firsthand, watch it here and follow @atlantisthepalm on social media.

