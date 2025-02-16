Abu Dhabi, UAE – ATERMES, a French leader in advanced surveillance and security solutions, is set to make a significant impact at IDEX 2025, the Middle East’s premier defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi, UAE. At this prestigious event, ATERMES will present its groundbreaking SURICATE – an Advanced Multispectral Threat Detection System, reinforcing its commitment to providing innovative and adaptive security solutions tailored for the region’s evolving challenges.

SURICATE is a next-generation smart surveillance camera system that integrates state-of-the-art multispectral sensors with embedded artificial intelligence and edge computing. This powerful fusion enables real-time object detection, classification, and tracking with unparalleled accuracy, even in the most demanding environments. The system’s AI capabilities continuously evolve through deep learning, ensuring adaptability to specific operational needs and dynamic security landscapes.

Beyond a mere observation tool, SURICATE functions as a sophisticated virtual operator, seamlessly integrating real-time threat analysis with intelligent decision support. By rapidly processing and interpreting critical data, it empowers defense and security forces with unparalleled situational awareness, enabling swift, informed responses to emerging threats. This advanced capability not only enhances operational efficiency but also strengthens proactive security measures in complex and high-risk environments.

ATERMES will demonstrate three critical security applications of SURICATE, highlighting its superior performance across various operational scenarios. For border protection, SURICATE’s high-resolution multispectral imaging provides continuous, wide-area surveillance for border security. Its advanced AI-driven detection and classification features enable real-time identification of potential threats, including human and vehicular movements, across vast and remote areas. The system enhances situational awareness and empowers military and law enforcement agencies in preventing illegal crossings, smuggling, and border security breaches.

In the realm of drone detection, SURICATE addresses the growing challenge posed by UAVs used for espionage and hostile activities. Equipped with multispectral sensors and AI-powered detection algorithms, the system ensures early identification and precise tracking of drones, even in highly complex environments. Its ability to distinguish between benign and potentially malicious aerial objects makes it a crucial asset for securing critical infrastructure, military installations, and large-scale public events, mitigating emerging airborne threats effectively.

For airport protection against bird strikes, SURICATE provides an innovative solution to the aviation industry's persistent challenge—bird strikes. The system’s ability to detect and track birds with unmatched precision enables early warnings and actionable data, reducing operational disruptions and enhancing flight safety. When integrated with ATERMES’ A-TOM550 laser system, SURICATE offers a comprehensive wildlife hazard mitigation strategy for airports worldwide, ensuring safer skies.

“IDEX 2025 presents an unparalleled platform for ATERMES to unveil our latest breakthroughs in AI-powered surveillance,” said Walid Lahoud, Regional Sales Director MENA at ATERMES. “With the UAE’s dynamic defense sector and ever-expanding security demands, we are proud to reinforce our presence here. Establishing our MENA headquarters cements our promise to deliver innovative, reliable and adaptive security solutions that address the region’s unique challenges.”

ATERMES’ participation at IDEX 2025 underscores its dedication to forging deeper collaborations with regional partners and stakeholders, offering tailored, effective security solutions to meet the Middle East’s evolving defense and security needs. Recognizing the UAE as a key defense and security hub, ATERMES is also reinforcing its commitment to the region by establishing its MENA headquarters in the UAE.

For more details about ATERMES and its participation in IDEX 2025, please visit the company’s booth in Hall 13, C17.

Founded in 1989, ATERMES is a leading French company specializing in advanced high-tech solutions designed for demanding environments. With over 30 years of expertise, ATERMES has prioritized research and development to continuously enhance its capabilities across four core areas: Mechanics, Electronics, Optronics, and Software.

Today, ATERMES combines its dual focus on Services and Products to deliver customized solutions for partners in the challenging defense sector, backed by a robust industrial foundation. With a strategic emphasis on the Middle East and Africa, ATERMES offers specialized solutions for border protection, critical infrastructure surveillance, and military applications, effectively addressing the security needs of governments and organizations throughout the region.

