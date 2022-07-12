UAE, Dubai: SirajPower, the UAE’s leading distributed Solar energy provider in the GCC, today signed an agreement to deliver its industry-leading services to Cleanco Waste Treatment (CWT), a premier Environmental Service Provider (ESP) in Abu Dhabi. The signing ceremony took place at SirajPower’s office in Dubai Investment Park in the presence of Dr. Khalid Khouri, CEO of Cleanco, & Sultan Khouri, CEO of Cleanco, Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of SirajPower, and Laurent Longuet, CEO of SirajPower.

As per the agreement, SirajPower will develop a unique, fully financed 2 MVA solar-diesel-battery. This distinctive solution will provide reliable power to Cleanco via a hybrid system consisting of solar PV, diesel generator, and battery. As a result, CWT’s currently diesel-powered waste treatment plant will be able to reduce its fuel consumption, operational expenditures, and carbon footprint to ultimately benefit the UAE’s sustainable vision with no upfront investment.

Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of SirajPower, said, “Today’s announcement of this distinctive hybrid solution that combines solar, diesel, and batteries is a demonstration of Siraj Power’s commitment to develop and offer a unique, clean energy solution to suit the commercial, industrial and residential needs across the GCC. SirajPower is one of the few companies operating in the GCC offering and implementing comprehensive hybrid solar energy solutions to the clients, and we are delighted to be partnering with Cleanco Waste Treatment to implement a rare, fully financed solar-diesel-battery project.

“As a dynamic solution, and one that is distinctive across global markets, our hybrid offering will enable Cleanco LLC to maximize its savings while minimizing its diesel consumption. Similarly, SirajPower is dedicated to contributing to the UAE’s sustainable vision while simultaneously demonstrating our expertise as a global leader in the provision of clean energy solutions.

Dr. Khalid Khouri, CEO of Cleanco Waste Treatment LLC, stated, “Since being incepted in 1980, Cleanco has been striving to consistently provide our clients with top-tier solutions, state-of-the-art facilities, and operations that align with international best practices. Our newly formed partnership with SirajPower will ensure that these values are upheld for years to come, in an elevated capacity.

Safe waste management and disposal is an essential component of ensuring fewer waste materials go to the general waste stream, and more importantly reducing negative impacts on the environment. SirajPower’s involvement will accordingly help us satisfy both our clients’ needs and the UAE’s environmental objectives.”

In October 2021, the UAE announced its intention to reach net-zero emissions by 2050; SirajPower’s agreement with Cleanco Waste Treatment LLC will simultaneously assist the Emirates’ green agenda and reduce the fuel consumption at the Al Dhafra Medical and Hazardous Waste Incineration Facility. On a yearly basis, CWT’s revamped hybrid waste treatment plant will produce over 2 GWh of electricity and save 685 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2).

About SirajPower

SirajPower is a UAE-based company established by a respected local family with a strong heritage. SirajPower offers innovative solar solutions to businesses, government agencies, commercial, industrial, and educational institutions of all sizes in the UAE, KSA, Oman, and throughout the wider Middle East. SirajPower provides comprehensive turnkey solutions combining development, financing, construction, and operation of solar rooftops and carports.

The company’s advanced, record-breaking solar technology allows customers to maximise savings, gain energy independence, and meet sustainability goals. SirajPower is licensed and certified to offer under the same umbrella both Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC), O&M, and financing solutions. The company provides solar leasing system solutions that substantially reduce energy expenditure while fulfilling a sustainable future in line with the emirate long-term green vision.

To date, SirajPower holds the largest distributed solar energy portfolio in the UAE with 100 MWp secured and is rapidly expanding to become the regional Green Champion.

For more information on SirajPower, please visit: www.sirajpower.com

