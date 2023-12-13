Tsangs Group is pleased to announce that we have successfully signed a strategic partnership for climate and sustainability technology business and investment collaboration with the DeepRock Group (“DeepRock”) and Bridge ME Limited during Hong Kong Climate Day, held at the Biosphere 3 Solutions Pavilion in the Blue Zone, on 1 December 2023 at the 28th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (“COP 28”) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The signing ceremony was officiated by The Honourable Jeffrey Lam, GBM, GBS, JP, Member of Legislative Council and Executive Council of Hong Kong SAR Government, Director of Bridge ME Limited; Patrick Tsang, Chairman of Tsangs Group, Director of Bridge ME Limited; Wang Shi, the Founder of the DeepRock and Honourary Chairman of the Board of Directors and Founder of Vanke Group, also the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and President of WWF China; and Tim Feng, Chairman of DeepRock.

This historic collaboration was witnessed by esteemed dignitaries, Tse Chin-wan, BBS, JP, the Secretary for Environment and Ecology; and Salina Yan Mei Mei, JP, the Permanent Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury (Financial Services) of the Hong Kong SAR Government.

Key highlights of the agreement include facilitating the development and supporting the vetting of technology business partnerships in Hong Kong and enabling company expansion, global business development, and investment initiatives. Furthermore, the Hong Kong Ambassadors Club will curate business and investment delegations from Mainland China to the Middle East and vice versa to promote Hong Kong as a hub for technology and innovation.

“At the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), we have discussed and explored the role of both Hong Kong and the whole Guangdong-Hong Kong- Macau Greater Bay Area in the domains of green and sustainable finance and innovative technology development. In general, the society has resumed as the COVID19 pandemic has passed. International exchanges have also resumed, with a particular focus on the global environment, foreseeable climate change and sustainable development issues. As a global financial hub, Hong Kong will continue to contribute to a carbon-neutral and sustainable future in different parts of the world by providing a green fundraising platform with blockchain technology, financial technology and Green Bonds," commented The Honourable Jeffrey Lam, GBM, GBS, JP.

"Climate change can only be addressed through global partnerships. Our forward-moving partnership will pave the way for the merger of sustainability and digitalisation, the synthesis of the future,” commented Wang Shi.

"Tsangs Group, in conjunction with Bridge ME and HKAC, is emphasising its motivation to spur growth among tech companies to help lift digitalisation in China along the New Silk Road to the next level in line with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). We will continue to spot hopeful high-growth companies eager to bank on the rise of AI, robotics, smart city tech, food tech, renewable energy and technology, e-commerce, the internet of things, and blockchain, as our family office has always focused on the good for future generations, amid BRI and beyond,” commented Patrick Tsang.

Upon the establishment of a strategic collaboration with DeepRock, partnership discussions are currently underway with the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park (“HSITP”). This unique science and technology zone, intricately linked with Shenzhen, is a key part of Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis Action Agenda, aims to better connect mainland and the global I&T market.The incubation and acceleration pipeline, as introduced by the parties, would be landing in the HSITP as a pilot and partnership platform, where related policies in I&T fundings would be easily accessed.

This planned pipeline will provide technology companies in the incubation phase with access to top venture capital firms, impact investors, family offices, as well as the fast-track access to the Mainland China’s market and connections to regions like the Middle East and Southeast Asia, and vice versa. The potential collaboration has been initiated and is planned to progress further in the year of 2024.

This strategic partnership signifies a commitment to advancing technology solutions that address the challenges of our time, fostering collaboration between Mainland China, Hong Kong, the Middle East, and other strategic regions. Tsangs Group, DeepRock, and Bridge ME Limited are poised to make significant contributions to the worldwide efforts towards sustainability and climate resilience.

About DeepRock Group

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Shenzhen, DeepRock Group was founded and invested by Mr Wang Shi, the founder of Vanke Group and Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vanke Group.

DeepRock Group is a diversified group, whose main business includes three core segments: carbon neutral community, sports and health, and green finance. Its business scope includes carbon neutral solutions for urban communities, sports and health, education and training, carbon neutral community operation, and financial investment. At present, it has several subsidiaries in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Yangzhou.

For more information, please visit https://biosphere3.cn/company.html



About Bridge ME Limited

Bridge ME helps businesses confidently enter the fast-growing Middle East market. Their experts provide tailored strategies to navigate the complex business landscape and tap into the region’s many opportunities.

For more information, please visit: https://bridgeme.co/

About Tsangs Group

Tsangs Group is an innovation-focused global family office that bridges East and West. Our mission is to invest in global opportunities that allow us to exert positive influence and drive positive impact in Hong Kong, Asia and beyond.



Headquartered in Hong Kong, Tsangs Group has direct investments across the world, we seek out positive impact investments that reflect our values of innovation, sustainability, and togetherness. Our strategy is opportunistic and both sector and location agnostic.



From fintech to entertainment to space travel, we are always investigating, analysing, and supporting the cutting edge of global innovation and development.

For more information, please visit: https://tsangsgroup.co