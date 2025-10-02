Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ASUS recently conducted its first-ever Techsphere Forum in Dubai, gathering end users and partners to experience the company’s latest products, solutions, and innovations. Held at The Ritz Carlton in Dubai, UAE, on September 25, 2025, the forum highlighted ASUS’s new lineup of AI-powered software solutions and devices made for businesses and education.

Some of the products on display included the award-winning ExpertBook P5405 Copilot PC and the lightweight ExpertBook B9403. There’s also the rugged Chromebook CR1204 education laptop, the Chromebook Plus CX1405 that comes with 12 months of Google One AI and the P470VA All-in-one PC.

“The UAE remains an integral part of our regional strategy. With a diverse community that embraces new technologies, this country will continually attract the best talent. The ASUS Techsphere Forum is an opportunity for us to meet with these customers and understand how our products and solutions can meet their evolving needs,” said Mohit Bector, Commercial Head – UAE & GCC, ASUS Business. “We look forward to continuing our support for the UAE’s AI Strategy, delivering technologies that empower enterprises and students.”

The event was a testament of ASUS’s mission to advance smarter technology with its AI-ready, purpose-built devices while supporting the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031. This will help transform the country into a global leader in AI by investing in people and industries, developing a fertile AI ecosystem.

The evening featured two insightful panel discussions about AI and how it is powering the future of workplaces, and how it is being harnessed for long-term success. From Data to Decisions: Leveraging AI Across Industries tackled an important point about how every company will be an AI company, implying that AI is an essential foundation for future growth. AI-Powered Workspaces and the Future of Work highlighted the need to implement AI in daily operations while making sure that transparency and compliance are being upheld.

ASUS also affirms its sustainability commitment, emphasizing how it implements practices into its design thinking and manufacturing process. These include using environmentally friendly materials on its products and packaging, and meeting standards such as EPEAT, ENERGY STAR 8.0, and RoHS.

The ASUS Techsphere Forum follows other successful events held around the Middle East that show the power and reliability of ASUS products. All the products mentioned, and more innovations, will be on display at GITEX GLOBAL 2025.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.