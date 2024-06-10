Abu Dhabi, UAE: Astra Tech, the MENA region’s leading consumer technology holding group, solidified its partnership with Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost their support of the UAE’s humanitarian and social efforts in the region and beyond. The MoU was signed by Abdallah Abu-Sheikh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Astra Tech and Salem AlAmeri, Deputy Secretary General for Resource Development Division from ERC.

Astra Tech's collaboration with ERC leverages the Botim Ultra platform’s reach and expansive user base of over 150 million globally to facilitate seamless, fast and secure digital donations, reinforcing social impact and inclusivity. Through the collaboration between the two entities, which began in 2023, Astra Tech has contributed to campaigns such as 'Tarahum for Gaza' and crisis relief drives in Türkiye, Syria, and Morocco, enabling significant humanitarian support to affected communities.

As part of its commitment to social responsibility, Astra Tech also introduced ‘CharityGPT’ on Botim in Ramadan, the region's first dedicated GPT for good, harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to promote large-scale philanthropic activities.

Abdallah Abu-Sheikh, Founder of Astra Tech and CEO of Botim, commented, “Our partnership with Emirates Red Crescent goes beyond just using technology – it's about making a real, positive impact on vulnerable communities, especially with the ongoing crises in the region. AI is revolutionizing how people give back, turning simple text or voice commands into powerful tools for donation drives. By embedding humanitarian values within the Botim ecosystem, we are committed to supporting the UAE's mission to help those in need. The time to act is now, and together, we can make a difference.”

Salem AlAmeri, Deputy Secretary General for Resource Development Division, ERC, said, “Our partnership with Astra Tech and their innovative technologies marks a significant step forward. This collaboration will enhance our ability to provide critical support to those in need, and we are grateful for their commitment.”

The strategic agreement between Astra Tech and ERC signifies the importance of collaborations between government and private entities in fostering positive social impact, through their joint expertise and shared vision.

