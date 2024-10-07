Jonacor Yachts is proud to announce its new collaboration with the prestigious Spanish shipyard Astondoa, further expanding our portfolio of international luxury yacht brands. As an official dealer, Jonacor Yachts will be responsible for promoting and introducing Astondoa’s exquisite yachts to discerning clients in key markets, including the United Arab Emirates, Cyprus, and Russian-speaking clients worldwide.

In addition to our role as an exclusive distributor for leading global shipyards, Jonacor Yachts continues to offer a comprehensive range of specialized yachting services, delivering unparalleled expertise and personalized attention to our clientele.

“We are very excited about this partnership and look forward to the future. Having been in the yachting market for over 23 years, we understand what true quality, tradition, trust, technology, and the needs of our clients are. We believe that Astondoa perfectly embodies all of these values and fulfills the desires of our most discerning clients. Astondoa represents impeccable quality, as we have confirmed through our experience with their boats”.

-Olga Rehbein, founder of Jonacor Yachts

“More and more international yachtsmen are looking to our brand as a reference in the luxury yachts segment “brand Spain”. For our international development we have placed our trust in the great team of professionals of Jonacor Yachts, who have transmitted us exceptional professional qualities to accompany us in our future”.

-Ione Astondoa, COO of Astondoa