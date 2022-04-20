Inaugurated by Aston Martin Executive Chairman Mr. Lawrence Stroll

Luxury car manufacturer expands showroom footprint in the Middle East

Manama, Bahrain: Luxury British sports car manufacturer, Aston Martin inaugurated its new state-of-the-art showroom at MODA Mall in the Kingdom of Bahrain in the presence of Mr. Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman, Aston Martin, and Mr. Karl Hamer, Chairman and CEO of Adamas Motors. At an exclusive evening reception at the showroom, guests mingled with senior personnel from Aston Martin and partner, Adamas Motors.

The Aston Martin showroom, provides enthusiasts the opportunity to experience the latest Aston Martin models on display, including the newest DBX. The inauguration coincides with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s most prestigious motorsport event, the Bahrain Grand Prix 2022; the team was well-prepared to receive guests and fans at the customized showroom during the F1 weekend.

Mr. Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman, Aston Martin, commented, "I was thrilled to be in the Kingdom of Bahrain during one of the busiest weekends for motorsport, which saw the Aston Martin F1 team - and my son Lance compete in an exciting night race. I have been a regular visitor to the island and have seen the growing passion people have for iconic luxury cars in the Kingdom. He further added, “It was an honor to inaugurate our state-of-the-art showroom in partnership with Adamas Motors, and I believe that there is no better home for Aston Martin in the Kingdom.”

Aston Martin Bahrain is operated by Adamas Bahrain Motors Company W.L.L., a well-respected automotive retail business with a wealth of experience in selling performance, premium, and luxury cars across the Middle East and Asia.

Mr. Karl Hamer, Chairman and CEO of Adamas Motors, commented: “Adamas Motors Bahrain is excited and proud to partner with Aston Martin. With this partnership, we aim to provide our customers with elevated standards of service at a bespoke location within MODA Mall. Our team is fully-trained to appreciate the different perspectives Middle Eastern buyers have. We have also created an Aston Martin lifestyle experience which extends beyond the car purchase, aftercare and unrivaled service.”

Chris Gibson, Deputy General Manager of Bahrain World Trade Centre and MODA Mall commented, “On behalf of MODA Mall, I welcome the Aston Martin brand to Bahrain and look forward to seeing these amazing luxury cars around the island. We invite motor enthusiasts to visit the showroom at MODA Mall and view the stunning Aston Martin models on display." He further added, “We recently awarded an Aston Martin Vantage to a lucky shopper, the first time one of these remarkable pieces of engineering has ever been raffled in Bahrain. The lifestyle and values associated with the Aston Martin marque fit perfectly with MODA Mall’s long-standing reputation as the home of luxury brands in the Kingdom, and I welcome the brand to our tenant portfolio.”

MODA Mall, located at the Bahrain World Trade Center is the epicenter for luxury, fashion, and fine dining and is the ideal location for shoppers to enjoy their shopping experience. The mall operating hours for the month of Ramadan will be 10am – 4pm and 8pm to 1am. Eid operating hours will be 10am – 12am.

