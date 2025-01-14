Cardiac myxoma is a rare, noncancerous tumor that originates from connective tissue, with an estimated incidence of only 0.03%1in the general population.

The hospital leveraged state-of-the-art technology for accurate detection and diagnosis of the patient’s condition.

An open-heart surgery was successfully performed to remove the rare heart mass and relieve the patient from life-threatening outcomes.

Riyadh: Aster Sanad Hospital, a unit of the leading integrated healthcare provider – Aster DM Healthcare, has recently demonstrated its clinical excellence with the successful treatment of a rare heart condition, underscoring the hospital's commitment to delivering cutting-edge healthcare and life-saving interventions.

An adult male patient, with no history of diabetes or hypertension, was admitted to Aster Sanad Hospital following several months of experiencing recurrent palpitations, dizziness, and a temporary loss of consciousness. Upon admission, the medical team at Aster Sanad Hospital, began initial diagnostics, including an ECG, which indicated no specific diagnosis or cause. However, further investigation using a Transthoracic Echocardiogram revealed an unusual, movable structure on the right side of the heart.

Recognizing the critical nature of the case, the patient was immediately transferred to the hospital’s Coronary Care Unit for further assessment with a Transesophageal Echocardiography. The advanced imaging uncovered a 2.0 x 2.4 cm highly mobile mass in the right atrium, causing right ventricular inflow obstruction. This condition, if left untreated, could have led to severe complications, including infective endocarditis, or sudden cardiac death due to obstruction or mass detachment.

The case was quickly escalated to Aster Sanad Hospital’s expert cardiothoracic team, and an urgent open-heart surgery was performed. The surgery successfully removed the benign right atrial mass, diagnosed as a myxoma – a common primary coronary tumor, and repaired the valve. The quick action and precise surgical intervention ensured the patient’s survival and restored normal heart function.

Cardiac myxoma is a rare, noncancerous tumor that originates from connective tissue, with an estimated incidence of only 0.03%1in the general population. Despite being the most common type of primary cardiac tumor, it affects fewer than 1 in 2,0002 individuals. In fact, approximately half of all primary heart tumors are myxomas. These tumors can lead to serious complications, including valvular obstruction, which may result in fainting, pulmonary edema, symptoms of right heart failure, and potentially life-threatening embolisms.

Commenting on the case, Mohamed Alshamari, Chief Executive Officer, Aster Hospitals & Clinics, KSA said, “At Aster Sanad Hospital, we are committed to create positive health outcomes for our patients through our advanced, life-saving healthcare solutions. This case is a prime example of how our state-of-the-art technology and expert medical teams work seamlessly to deliver exceptional outcomes. Our ability to diagnose and treat rare, complex conditions like cardiac myxoma showcases the hospital’s clinical excellence and our dedication to ensuring the best possible care for our patients.”

The medical team at Aster Sanad Hospital team added “A myxoma is a noncancerous tumor that typically forms in the heart’s upper chambers. Right atrial myxomas are particularly rare, accounting for less than 15% of all cases. In this instance, early diagnosis and immediate surgical intervention were crucial in successfully treating the myxoma and preventing potentially life-threatening complications. Timely action made all the difference in the patient’s recovery."

Aster Sanad Hospital's use of Transesophageal Echocardiography was crucial in the early and accurate diagnosis of the heart mass. This state-of-the-art imaging technology allowed the medical team to visualize the right atrial mass in real time, enabling a swift and well-informed surgical response. The patient’s post-operative recovery was carefully managed by the hospital’s multidisciplinary care team, with regular follow-up care ensuring continued health and stability. The patient has now fully recovered and remains symptom-free, expressing deep gratitude for the exceptional support and care received throughout his journey.

This case highlights Aster Sanad Hospital’s dedication to delivering patient-centered care, where accurate diagnosis and swift action were crucial in saving the patient’s life. The expertise of the entire surgical and medical team at Aster Sanad Hospital reinforces the hospital's standing as a leader in cardiothoracic surgery and complex heart care.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries: including 5 GCC countries and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 16 hospitals, 121 clinics, and 306 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first health,care super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1806 doctors and 3826 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.