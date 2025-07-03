Riyadh: Aster Sanad Hospital, one of the leading healthcare institutions under the Aster DM Healthcare Group, proudly sponsored and participated in the Career Day event hosted by Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz College for Emergency Medical Services. This reflects the hospital’s ongoing commitment to investing in the future of Saudi healthcare and empowering local talent.

The event brought together a promising generation of graduates specializing in emergency medical services, offering a dynamic platform for interaction, knowledge exchange, and career development. Aster Sanad Hospital’s participation aimed not only to scout emerging talent but also to support national efforts toward Saudization and the development of local capabilities in the medical field.

During the event, the Aster Sanad team engaged with numerous graduates and received a significant number of resumes from ambitious young professionals. The hospital shared insights into its medical excellence, professional development pathways, and its culture of continuous learning and innovation.

“We were truly inspired by the level of knowledge, motivation, and professionalism we witnessed among the students,” said Mr. Falah Al-Sharari, Head of Human resource Aster DM hospitals & clinic KSA. “These future healthcare professionals reflect the great potential of Saudi talent, and we look forward to welcoming some of them into our team as we continue to grow and strengthen our presence in the Kingdom.”

Participation in events such as this underscores Aster Sanad Hospital’s strategic vision to empower and nurture the next generation of healthcare workers. The hospital extends its heartfelt thanks to the organizers at Prince Sultan College for creating such a valuable platform and looks forward to continued collaboration with academic institutions across the Kingdom.

As part of the wider Aster DM Healthcare Group, which has a growing presence across the GCC, Aster Sanad remains dedicated to contributing to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals through meaningful employment, medical excellence, and community-driven initiatives.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across five countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 121 clinics, and 306 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1806 doctors and 3826 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.