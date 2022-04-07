More than 5,000 low-income workers of different nationalities from around the neighborhood of Sonapur to be screened by doctors from different specialties like General Medicine, General Surgery, Urology, Orthopedics, Pulmonology, Cardiology, etc..

People attending camp in the facility shall be oriented and trained to manage lifestyle diseases, emergency management at their camp or worksite for cardiac arrest, especially upcoming summer season for heatstroke.

Dubai: On occasion of World Health Day and in alignment with the spirit of Ramadan, Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare provider network in GCC and India, will be conducting a mega medical camp targeting more than 5,000 people from the lower economic strata from April 10, 2022 onwards. The camp will then be subsequently held for five hours in the evening hours each day, till the end of April 2022.

The camp is being organized to create awareness about the fact that health is a human right and everyone should have access to the right care at the right time. Throughout the camp, specialists from urology, pulmonology, cardiology, orthopedics, general surgery and internal medicine will be available at the camp for free consultation.

Talking about the initiative, Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals & Clinics UAE said, “At Aster we believe that access to quality healthcare is the right of every citizen. Through our Aster Volunteers initiatives, our attempt is to take healthcare to the doorsteps of those populations for whom taking care of one’s health is secondary. These are people who work day in and day out to provide their families a better living in their home country without being concerned about their own health. Through this health check-up camp, we intend to encourage these people to undergo preventive health check-ups so as to avoid any untoward health scare. There is no better occasion than this to promote health awareness around World Health Day and it being the month of Ramadan – this is our giving to society. ”

During the course of the program, all beneficiaries will undergo tests like HbA1c (test to assess 3 Months Average Sugar in Blood), Random Blood Sugar, Cholesterol and BMI, which will be followed by a doctor consultation. People needing any further specialist consultation will be directed towards the specialty doctor for further evaluation. Also, they shall be oriented to tackle emergency situation and care for their immediate circle at their workplace or accommodation by training them the basic awareness on BLS and handing heat stroke and emergency situations.

Aster Volunteers has been actively engaged in providing medical aid for the treatment of patients from marginalized and economically backward sections of the society in various geographies in India, Middle East & Africa region. Through various initiatives of Aster Volunteers over the last five years period, it has touched lives of more than 3.5 million lives, engaging large number registered volunteers in multiple regions.

About Aster Volunteers, the global CSR programme of Aster DM Healthcare

Aster Volunteers programme, the global corporate social responsibility initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, was launched on occasion of the company's 30th anniversary in 2017 and provides a platform which bridges the gap between people who would like to help with those in need. Driven by Aster DM Foundation, through various initiatives, the programme has been able to impact 3.5 million+ lives across geographies. Aster Volunteers have been able to treat 549,642 individuals through mobile medical camps; 177,204 people have benefitted from Basic Life Support (BLS) awareness trainings and 44,238 free surgeries as well as clinical investigations were conducted; supported with the recruitment of 132 differently abled people of determination and treated 621,674 people through medical camps. The aid programme in Somaliland, Jordan, Bangladesh, Yemen and India has benefitted 294,158 people.

Aster Volunteers have also been at the forefront of the battle against COVID – 19 and has impacted 2 million+ lives through various social activities.

