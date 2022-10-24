Dubai - Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India, has won three prestigious recognitions last week from Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Arabia CSR Awards for its continuous efforts in sustainability, corporate social responsibility and community initiatives.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce has awarded Aster DM Healthcare the ‘Advanced CSR Label for 2022’ in its CSR Label H1 2022 cycle. The Dubai Chamber CSR Label considers a company’s approach to CSR and Sustainability across four impact areas: Workplace, Marketplace, Community and Environment. The group has been recognized for its strong commitment in these areas and for taking stringent measures to ensure that CSR is an integral part of the organization. This is the fourth year for Aster DM Healthcare to be recognized by Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

Aster DM Healthcare has been at the forefront of delivering quality healthcare, driven with a caring mission and a global vision. CSR is not considered to be just a statutory requirement for Aster DM Healthcare, but the logical extension of its core values. Aster Volunteers was established in 2016 as the CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare. Under the umbrella of Aster volunteers, Aster DM Healthcare has collaborated with multiple organizations globally to have a positive impact on people and communities. Aster has integrated 11 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) into its ESG policies: Good Health & Well-Being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Affordable & Green Energy, Clean Water & Sanitation, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry Innovation and Infrastructure, Reduced Inequality, Climate Action, Sustainable Consumption and Production, and Partnerships for Goals.

Recognizing this, Arabia CSR Awards, in its 15th cycle, has identified Aster as the Winner in ‘Healthcare Sector Category’ and as the Winner (Tie) in the ‘Partnerships and Collaborations Category’. The award ceremony was conducted earlier this month under the patronage and in the presence of H.E Eng. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Aviation Department and member of the Executive Council of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah. The Arabia CSR Awards, the premier sustainability award platforms in the Middle East and North Africa region, celebrated its fifteenth anniversary this year with 15 categories.

Speaking on this, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare said, “As a responsible and socially committed healthcare provider with the highest level of ESG rating, our endeavor is to adopt best practices for achieving sustainability. This is achieved through partnerships and collaborations that will reduce our environmental footprint. We are also making healthcare inclusive to millions through Aster Volunteers for their needs while integrating UN Sustainable Development Goals into our activities.”

Over the last 35 years, Aster DM Healthcare has been consistent in its mission to provide quality healthcare at affordable costs at the door-step of the people that it serves, thereby pushing boundaries of excellence in healthcare and setting global benchmarks in the field of medicine and patient care. The group has more than 697 facilities across seven countries, employing a diverse workforce of 27,200 employees, and focused on delivering the brand promise of “We’ll Treat You Well.”

-Ends-

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 29 hospitals, 121 clinics, 421* pharmacies, 17 labs and 109 patient experience centres in seven countries, including India. We have over 27,200 plus dedicated staff including 3,441 doctors and 7,901 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: "We'll treat you well." We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the "Aster", "Medcare" and "Access" brands.

* Including 176 Pharmacies in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster.

For more information about us, please contact:

Lavanya Mandal

Head of PR and Internal Communications

Aster DM Healthcare

Email: lavanya.mandal@asterdmhealthcare.com

Rasheed Palliyalil

Manager - PR & Communications

Aster DM Healthcare

Email: rasheed@watermelonme.com