Dubai, UAE: Aster DM Healthcare and GEMS Education have joined forces in a partnership that places health and wellness at the core of learning. As the official Health and Wellness Partner across 45 GEMS schools in UAE, Aster will introduce innovative programmes to inculcate values of good health, healthier and happier lifestyles among teachers, students, staff and families.

Through this partnership, Aster DM Healthcare will work closely with the 45 schools, encompassing 25,000 employees including teachers, 140,000+ students, and 110,000+ families within GEMS Education’s ecosystem. Starting with teachers as the primary stakeholders in shaping young minds, the collaboration is rooted in Aster’s commitment to prevention and grassroots engagement, aiming to nurture a healthier future for children and the wider community in UAE. The organisations will create dedicated programmes for the teachers and the students to enable their health and wellness journey. Aster DM Healthcare’s integrated healthcare ecosystem operating under Aster Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmacies, Opticals, myAster, Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres will be brought into play, to power the health and wellbeing agenda of students and their families, staff, teachers and associated communities.

Commenting on the partnership, Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare said, “Today’s children are the future of the UAE, building on the nation’s legacy and driving its growth story as it continues to lead on the world stage. They are tomorrow’s leaders, and at Aster, the least we can do is ensure they reach their full potential by staying healthy and adopting lifelong wellness habits. This begins with empowering teachers, who play a pivotal role in not only nurturing knowledge but also in building the foundation of health and wellbeing. We are proud to partner with GEMS Education, the region’s largest and most respected education network, to bring this vision to life and support their mission of shaping the young minds of the UAE.”

Jay Varkey, Deputy CEO, GEMS Education said: “Our partnership with Aster DM Healthcare brings world-class medical expertise and wellbeing programmes directly into our schools and communities. At GEMS Education, we believe a holistic education must nurture body and mind, and with Aster’s support our students, teachers, and families gain access to knowledge, resources, and care that will help them live healthier, happier lives.”

Aster and GEMS will also jointly launch a comprehensive 12-month Health and Wellness Programme designed to nurture holistic wellbeing from an early age. In alignment with GEMS’ BEYOND100 movement, the programme will focus on the philosophy of Catch Them Young – helping students adopt healthy habits and positive lifestyle practices already in their formative years. Focusing on health priorities, the bespoke clinical programme will integrate a wide range of activities, workshops and awareness campaigns, covering key aspects of child development such as nutrition, fitness, mental health, preventive healthcare and overall wellbeing.

A key highlight of the programme is the ‘Teacher’s Thursday’ concept, offering exclusive benefits such as special discounts available only to teachers, as well as dedicated events and fast-tracked appointments for their families, fellow staff and even extended family living abroad. The programme will also focus on mental wellbeing through dedicated awareness initiatives for students, teachers, and families. For students, AI-powered learning tools will be introduced to make health education more engaging and to strengthen their connection with overall wellness. In addition, Student Health and Wellness Ambassadors will be appointed to champion the cause among their peers, while parents will be engaged through expert talks and introduced to the latest global advancements in children’s health and wellbeing.

The Aster-GEMS Health and Wellness Programme officially launches in September and will reinforce the shared commitment of both organisations to fostering a healthier, happier and future-ready generation. The initiative will also extend exclusive offers for GEMS families to be availed at Aster facilities like pharmacies, opticals, hospitals, clinics, myAster app and at Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all five countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 16 hospitals, 121 clinics, and 306 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.

About GEMS Education Group

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

Learn more at www.gemseducation.com

For more information about us, please contact:

Lavanya Mandal

Head of PR and Internal Communications

Aster DM Healthcare

Email: lavanya.mandal@asterdmhealthcare.com