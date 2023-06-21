Abu Dhabi – Asteco Property Management, a leading real estate services company, has won the Property Management Company of the Year award during the 16th edition of Facilities Management Middle East (FMME) Awards 2023 held recently in Dubai. Asteco was recognised for consistently delivering high quality, professional, value-added real estate services, utilising its in depth international expertise, and deploying the latest technological tools and innovations to enhance customer experiences.

HP Aengaar, CEO at Asteco said, “We are honoured to be named the Property Management Company of the Year at one of the real estate industry’s most respected awards platforms. This recognition reflects our team's tireless efforts, unwavering commitment, and relentless pursuit of excellence. We are driven by our passion and desire to create long-lasting partnerships with our clients and have always strived to provide them with highest level of services. We believe in fostering strong relationships built on trust, transparency, and effective communication."

Now, in its 16th edition, the FMME Awards acknowledges excellence in the real-estate services sector across the GCC. It honours the achievements of the region’s leading contractors and FM consultants who have been continually improving and innovating their processes in the ever-evolving landscape. This year, the Awards received nearly 200 nominations across different categories and successfully brought together all major industry players.

Launched in 1985, Asteco is a major regional and international award-winning full-service real estate services company that has gained enormous respect for consistently delivering high quality, professional, value-added real estate services in a transparent manner. The company offers a distinguished and important combination of local knowledge and international expertise and is well-known for its use of cutting-edge technological tools and innovations, its commitment to transparency, winning strategies, and human expertise. Asteco is also widely recognised for its involvement with many of the projects that have defined the landscape and physical infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates.

