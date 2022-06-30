International recruitment agency, Aspire, has grown its reach into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with the launch of its Dubai office, as the specialist recruiter helps businesses in the region gain access to its global talent pool.

Having focused on recruiting in the creative, digital, events, marketing, research, data, technology and sales sectors since 1992, Aspire’s move into MENA marks the start of a new chapter for the business, which also provides its award-winning services in the UK, Europe, North America and APAC.

Toma Indriulyte Sibly, who will head up Aspire’s MENA operations, explained:

“The level of investment in this region in recent years has led to soaring demand for candidates across many sectors – whether that’s in media, software, events, digital or sales. Similarly, people want to live and work here. The lifestyle opportunities, attractive financial packages, not to mention straightforward visa scheme, give MENA a competitive edge.

“With our deep experience, access to a global pool of talent and range of staffing solutions built to help clients scale rapidly, Aspire is well-positioned to hit the ground running and unite highly skilled professionals with the abundance of jobs in the region.”

Aspire Global Chairman and Founder, Paul Farrer, added:

“Job creation in this region is sky-high, but like in many other parts of the world, businesses are experiencing skills shortages, which have the potential to hold them back. Employers need fast access to highly-skilled and trusted talent – something which Aspire has a track record of delivering time and time again on a global scale. I’m very much looking forward to seeing what the future holds here.”