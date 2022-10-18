Dubai - Aspen Technology, a global leader in industrial software, has announced its participation in ADIPEC 2022, one of the oil and gas industry’s largest and most influential events (Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, 31 October – 3 November 2022).

As the energy industry faces a very real dual challenge – how to meet the growing demand for resources from a growing population with increasing standards of living, while also addressing sustainability goals - digital transformation is recognised as a key contributor to long-term sustainability.

AspenTech will be showcasing its extensive portfolio of solutions that help oil and gas and energy companies accelerate their transition towards more sustainable operations. The company’s digital tools play a vital role in advancing sustainable technology pathways and providing future insights while achieving profitable outcomes.

Antonio Pietri, President, and CEO of AspenTech is a speaker at the event. He will participate in ADIPEC’s panel: Leading in the transition: the evolving role of CEOs on Wednesday 2 November.

Tariq Aslam, VP and Head of MEA, Aspen Technology said: “AspenTech’s ability to help the industry address profitability and sustainability goals in support of operational excellence objectives is based on over forty years of innovation. As organisations across the oil and gas and energy sector are focused on meeting this challenge events like ADIPEC bring tremendous opportunity for collaboration.”

Reducing energy usage and waste, innovative carbon capture solutions including using hydrogen as a new energy source, co-processing with bio-feedstocks in refineries, and promoting a circular economy are just some of the ways AspenTech is helping the industry evolve in today’s challenging new era.

Digitalisation will be key because it can deliver increased safety in operations, greater reliability, and improved efficiencies. In combination, these results drive greater sustainability by delivering safer, greener, and faster operations all while supporting increased profitability.

This year, ADIPEC’s goal is to provide a platform for key players to translate net-zero pledges into net-zero plans by stimulating debate on sustainability pathways, to influence COP 27 and 28 conversations, and to demonstrate the role of oil and gas in driving smarter, more sustainable, and reliable energy systems.

As a gold sponsor of ADIPEC 2022, AspenTech will be exhibiting at stand location: Hall 13 Stand, number 13335, where it will be showcasing many of its innovative industry-leading solutions for the oil and gas sector.

