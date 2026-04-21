Abu Dhabi - At the forefront of deployable healthcare, Aspen Medical is redefining how care is delivered in crisis environments integrating advanced technology, innovation, and frontline expertise to strengthen healthcare systems under pressure.

Healthcare systems across the Middle East, Africa, and global hotspots are facing unprecedented pressure from conflict, displacement, and public health emergencies. In these challenging environments, Aspen Medical is responding with rapid deployable healthcare capabilities, emergency medical teams, and on-ground expertise that ensure continuity of care when it is needed most. In recognition of these efforts, Aspen Medical was also honoured with a 2025 Global Impact Vanguard Award from the International Stability Operations Association (ISOA) for exceptional performance delivering healthcare services in one of the world’s most challenging environments in Haiti.

Aspen Medical combines speed, scale, and adaptability:

Rapid deployment of medical units

Modular field hospitals tailored to local needs

Specialist clinical teams for remote communities

Workforce training and operational continuity planning

Aspen Medical also invests in robust logistics and local partnerships to enable fast mobilisation in complex, resource-limited environments.

To address evolving challenges in crisis and conflict settings, Aspen Medical is also developing field-ready innovations that enhance emergency response and frontline care. One example is RAVIS (Remote-Actuated Vacuum Immobilisation and Warming Stretcher), designed to support safe and efficient casualty evacuation in high-risk environments, including drone-contested areas such as Ukraine. Compatible with both unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and traditional medical evacuation systems, RAVIS helps ensure timely treatment and continuity of care in complex operational settings. The solution was recognised at the 2025 NATO Innovation Challenge in London, where Aspen Medical was named among the top 10 finalists from 175 international entries.

Aligned with Global Priorities

Aspen Medical’s approach reflects the World Health Organization’s call for coordinated international responses, resilient health systems, and equitable access to care. Through strategic collaboration with international organizations and governments, Aspen Medical accelerates the delivery of critical healthcare, ensuring care that is not only efficient but also sustainable and resilient.

Claire Westbrook-Keir, General Manager of Aspen Medical MEA, emphasized the significance of this approach, “Rapid response saves lives, but lasting impact strengthens health systems. We strengthen local health systems, equip healthcare professionals with the capabilities they need, and ensure the delivery of care to the communities that need it most.”

Aspen Medical remains a trusted partner for governments and humanitarian agencies, providing deployable healthcare solutions that keep communities safe and systems resilient in the face of ongoing crises.

About Aspen Medical

Aspen Medical is a global provider of healthcare solutions across a diverse range of clients in government, non-government organisations (NGOs), global agencies and the private sector. The company is a world leader in the delivery of healthcare solutions in any setting, particularly those that are remote, challenging or under resourced. Services include managing and building health infrastructure, air ambulance and retrieval services, occupational and workforce health, health technology, humanitarian and disaster response, medical supplies, training, and advisory services. In 2012, Aspen Medical partnered with the Abu Dhabi Police to launch National Ambulance. In 2014, the UAE Government extended the service to the emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm al-Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. It was the first partnership of its kind with an Australian company helping to pioneer new models of healthcare service development and delivery within the UAE and the wider Gulf region. In 2015, the company began providing Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) to all subsidiary companies in the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Aspen Medical is the only commercial organisation in the world certified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an Emergency Medical Team for infectious disease outbreaks and trauma surgical operations. As a certified B Corp, Aspen Medical believes passionately in using business as a force for good in everything it does, and wherever it operates. For more information visit www.aspenmedical.com