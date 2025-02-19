Aspen Medical and BlueRoom introduce Mixed Reality (MR) simulation technology, allowing military medics and first responders to train in high-risk environment scenarios like aircraft and combat zones

BlueRoom's MR technology allows trainees to practice medical procedures like IV cannulation and airway management using real equipment in dynamic, controlled environments, enhancing skill retention and readiness

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi – Aspen Medical, a global leader in healthcare solutions, has partnered with BlueRoom to introduce cutting-edge Mixed Reality (MR) simulation technology into military healthcare training.

By combining Aspen Medical’s expertise in training and capability development with the advanced MR simulation capabilities of BlueRoom, this collaboration enables health professionals and first responders to refine critical skills and maintain operational readiness in immersive, realistic scenarios, with significant benefits in cost, productivity, and capability enhancement.

“Training in real-world military environments can be costly and logistically challenging. Our collaboration with BlueRoom allows us to bridge that gap, offering high-fidelity, scenario-based training that enhances medical competencies in a highly efficient and scalable way,” said Al Martin, Chief Partnerships Officer at Aspen Medical. “This technology allows military medics and healthcare professionals to sharpen their skills in environments that closely replicate real-world conditions, preparing them to operate effectively under pressure.”

BlueRoom’s innovative MR Simulator integrates fine motor skill training with immersive decision-making scenarios. These are all set within synthetic environments of an aircraft or austere field setting. Unlike traditional simulation models, BlueRoom’s MR Simulator allows trainees to use their own hands to interact with real equipment in a virtual space—eliminating the need for controllers and enhancing precision in medical procedures such as IV cannulation, airway management, and surgical interventions.

“We are thrilled to sign this agreement with Aspen Medical, another innovative Australian company, that we know will strengthen military medical training capability around the world” said Benjamin Krynski, CEO at BlueRoom. “Aspen Medical will join our existing partner Leader Healthcare in the region whose technical, engineering and market experience will complement this initiative to bring our cutting edge capability to the end user”.

Aspen Medical’s military healthcare training programs have been recognized for their excellence in preparing personnel for the most demanding environments. By integrating BlueRoom’s MR technology, Aspen Medical is strengthening its commitment to delivering world-class training that enhances medical readiness and operational efficiency for defense forces worldwide.

This collaboration represents a new frontier in military medical training, offering a scalable, immersive solution that maximizes skill retention and preparedness in life-or-death scenarios.

