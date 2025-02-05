Aspen Heights British School’s consistent focus on the promotion of mental health, care and safeguarding was highlighted as a key strength

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aspen Heights British School, a member of the International Schools Partnership (iSP), has achieved an Outstanding accreditation from British Schools Overseas (BSO), confirming its position as a school of choice for families in the UAE. The school was rated Outstanding, exceeding all the standards outlined in the BSO accreditation. This accreditation highlights the school’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, personalised British education while fostering the values and traditions of the UAE.

The BSO inspection praised Aspen Heights for its outstanding education standards, noting the school’s adaptive and values-based curriculum, which is fully aligned with its community ethos of being “Ready, Respectful, Safe”. A notable highlight was the dynamic Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) provision, ensuring academic, social, and creative development for all students.

Emma Shanahan, Principal of Aspen Heights British School, expressed her pride in the recognition: "This accreditation is testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire school community. From our passionate teachers to our engaged parents, we have created a nurturing environment where every student feels valued, respected, and inspired to thrive. Being part of iSP enables us to continuously improve and provide our students with opportunities to collaborate with their peers globally while developing life competencies to prepare them for incredible futures."

The inspection also praised the school’s consistent focus on mental health, its proactive senior leadership, and its extensive extra-curricular activities that empower students with leadership skills and opportunities. Aspen Heights’ emphasis on sustainability and its commitment to the wellbeing of students, staff, and the wider community further reinforces its role as a forward-thinking school in the capital.

Aspen Heights British School commitment to wellbeing and mental health was also recently recognized when the school won the Mentl Award 2024 for ‘Outstanding Mental Health Initiative in Education’.

Aspen Heights British School, located in Al Bahya area of Abu Dhabi offers the National Curriculum for England to students Nursery (FS1) to Year 11, and the IBDP to students in Years 12 and 13. The school provides a high level of pastoral care and a strong sense of community, underpinned by an approach to teaching and learning that focuses on each child’s personal, social, emotional and academic development.

About Aspen Heights British School

The school provides a high level of pastoral care and a strong sense of community.

The school provides a high level of pastoral care and a strong sense of community. Amazing learning is central to everything the school does. The individualized approach ensures that children make remarkable progress and achieve standards that will amaze. Some of the learning environments within the school include: a hydroponics greenhouse, animals, bespoke playgrounds, ICT suite, astro pitch, 25m pool, multi-sports court and a dance studio.

Aspen Heights British School is part of International Schools Partnership, a global group of international schools.

About International Schools Partnership:

Moved by curiosity and empowered by self-confidence, students from iSP Schools thrive throughout their lifetime.

International Schools Partnership (iSP) is a global community of over 90 international schools across over 25 countries. We champion a transformative approach to learning that goes beyond the classroom. By igniting our students' curiosity and growing their self-confidence, we empower them to become the next generation of changemakers.

Our unique approach to learning recognises our students as collaborators in the learning process. We focus on developing the knowledge and lifelong skills that help them thrive beyond their time at school. iSP students benefit from teaching excellence, international opportunities, and careers guidance. Our schools have access to a global network of experts and our teachers and leaders are supported to continuously improve through extensive professional development programmes. iSP Schools in the Middle East include The Aquila School, Nibras International School, Star International School, Al Twar, Star International School, Mirdif, and The English College in Dubai; Aspen Heights British School, Reach British School in Abu Dhabi, and The Hamilton International School, Park House English School and Durham School for Girls in Qatar.

iSP. Where confidence grows.

