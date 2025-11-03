Dubai, UAE; ASICO, one of the UAE’s leading real estate and property development companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sultan Al Suwaidi as Head of Plot Division.

With this new appointment, Mr. Al Suwaidi will lead all operations related to land and plot transactions, overseeing strategy, client relations, and development opportunities across the UAE. His expertise and leadership will play a key role in strengthening ASICO’s position as a trusted partner in the plot sector, a core segment of the company’s expanding real estate portfolio.

Known for his deep market knowledge and strong network within the UAE’s property landscape, Mr. Al Suwaidi brings both experience and a forward-looking vision to the role. He will be responsible for guiding clients through the full process of land acquisition, investment, and development, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and exceptional service at every step.

“I’m honoured to take on this new position at ASICO and to contribute to the company’s continued growth in the plots sector,” said Mr. Al Suwaidi. Our goal is to make the process of buying and selling land as seamless and rewarding as possible for our clients, while continuing to uphold the high standards ASICO is known for.”

Mr. Al Suwaidi invites clients, investors, and partners to reach out to him for any plot-related enquiries or opportunities.

For plot enquiries, please contact: info@asico.ae or call +971 600 527 426

About ASICO

ASICO is a full-service real estate brokerage and developer based in Dubai, UAE, specializing in sourcing premium listings, facilitating exclusive developer collaborations, and offering turnkey solutions to investors. With an integrated property management division, ASICO provides end-to-end services, ensuring seamless experiences for property owners and tenants alike. With a customer-centric approach and deep market expertise, ASICO caters to a diverse clientele, from individual homebuyers to institutional investors.

www.asico.ae

About Al Suwaidi Investment

Founded in the 1990s, Al Suwaidi Investment is a leading investment firm based in Dubai, UAE, with a diversified portfolio spanning real estate, hospitality, and other sectors. Known for its commitment to excellence and innovation, the company has played a significant role in shaping Dubai’s economic landscape. Al Suwaidi Investment’s ventures consistently reflect its vision of driving growth, fostering partnerships, and delivering value across industries.