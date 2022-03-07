DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES-(AETOSWire)- Arzan Wealth (DIFC) Limited (‘Arzan Wealth’), a Dubai-based investment advisory firm regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, is pleased to announce that it has advised on the acquisition of newly built state-of-the-art Assisted Living and Memory Care communities in infill locations in the San Francisco East Bay and Marin County- California, USA.



The portfolio consists of two assets and offers 160 Class A units totaling 137,859 rentable square feet and operated by an experienced operator which manages 40+ senior housing communities across the United States with approximately ~3,900 units in operations and ~500 units under development. The two class-A facilities offer unparalleled amenities, resort-style hospitality, expert care, and numerous holistic health and well-being programs for the residents to live safe and connected lives.

The portfolio acquisition marks the initial building blocks of a new strategy by Arzan Wealth to target the senior housing sector in the US, in response to the changing dynamics of the US real estate market. Asset pricing, supply and demand factors, and the ability of cash flows to reflect the impacts of higher inflation are all important elements of the build-out of this senior housing platform.



Arzan Wealth advised on the structuring and acquisition of the portfolio and will continue in this role during the holding period of this investment, which is projected to deliver average monthly income to clients equal to 8.30% per annum Muhannad Abulhasan, CEO of Arzan Wealth said:

“I am very pleased to launch our strategic entry into the US senior housing market with the acquisition of this portfolio in the attractive San Francisco area market. We believe that the senior housing market currently provides us with attractive pricing relative to other sectors, and offers our clients an efficient way to receive increasing cash flows during the current and expected future inflationary environment. I look forward to sharing more senior housing transactions with our clients as we focus on building a large presence in this sector, and as we continue to focus on protecting and preserving the wealth and legacies of our clients, while delivering safe and steady cash flows to them.”



About Arzan Wealth (DIFC) Limited

Arzan Wealth is an investment advisory firm registered at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Arzan Wealth currently advises various professional clients on real estate, private equity and other investments with a total value of assets advised around US$ 2.49 Billion. Arzan Wealth focuses on arranging yielding investments in major global markets, as well as bespoke investments that meet the requirements of specific clients. Past or projected performance is not necessarily a reliable indicator of future results. Arzan Wealth (DIFC) Limited accepts no liability for any loss arising from the use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith

