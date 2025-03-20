Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arzan Wealth (DIFC) Limited (‘Arzan Wealth’), a Dubai-based advisory firm regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, is delighted to announce its successful advisory role in the acquisition of a portfolio of three outpatient imaging centers in Nassau County, Long Island, New York, USA.

The centers operate under the name Lenox Hill Radiology, a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet (Nasdaq: RDNT | S&P: B+), one of the largest outpatient diagnostic imaging providers in the U.S. These state-of-the-art facilities, totaling 29,283 square feet, are strategically located along major thoroughfares, providing excellent visibility and easy access for patients. Fully leased for 16 years with a 3% annual indexation, the centers are operated by one of the region's most dominant radiology practices.

Arzan Wealth provided comprehensive advisory services throughout the structuring and acquisition process, ensuring a seamless transaction. The firm will continue to advise on the investment during the holding period, which is expected to generate an average net cash yield payment of 8.5% over the anticipated 5-year holding period.

Muhannad Abulhasan, CEO of Arzan Wealth, commented:

"We are excited to have successfully facilitated the acquisition of this strategic portfolio of outpatient imaging centers. This investment aligns with our commitment to identifying high-quality, income-generating assets for our clients. The portfolio's long-term leases and strong tenant profile provide stability, while the projected cash yield of 8.5% over the next five years offers an attractive current income portion of the total return. We continue to prioritize prudent risk management, ensuring that our clients' wealth is safeguarded while generating robust financial outcomes for the long term."

About Arzan Wealth (DIFC) Limited

Arzan Wealth is an investment advisory firm registered at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Arzan Wealth currently advises various professional clients on real estate, private equity and other investments with a total value of assets advised around US$ 2.57 Billion. Arzan Wealth focuses on arranging yielding investments in major global markets, as well as bespoke investments that meet the requirements of specific clients.

Past or projected performance is not necessarily a reliable indicator of future results. Arzan Wealth (DIFC) Limited accepts no liability for any loss arising from the use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

*Source: AETOSWire

For further information contact:

Ahmad AlSabbrei

Head of Investment Operations

a.alsabbrei@arzanwealth.com