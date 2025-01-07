Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Arzan Wealth (DIFC) Limited (‘Arzan Wealth’), a Dubai-based advisory firm regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, is pleased to announce that it has successfully advised a client on the acquisition of a modern, purpose-built three-story department store leased to Marks & Spencer PLC.

The store serves as the anchor tenant of The Centre, Livingston, one of Scotland's largest shopping centers. This acquisition involves a 96,859 sq ft property that includes an M&S Department Store featuring a Food Hall, Clothing & Homeware sections, and an M&S Café, all fully leased to Marks & Spencer PLC (S&P: BBB-) under a 25-year lease expiring on 24th December 2033. The lease is subject to annual review with fixed increases of 2.5%.

Arzan Wealth provided comprehensive advisory services throughout the structuring and acquisition process and will continue to support the investment during its holding period, which is expected to generate an average annual return of 9% on an unlevered basis for clients.

Muhannad Abulhasan, CEO of Arzan Wealth, commented:

“We are thrilled to have facilitated the acquisition of this M&S asset, which we believe will offer strong returns for our clients. The investment presents an attractive risk-reward profile, particularly given that the deal is unleveraged, providing us with flexibility in terms of strategy moving forward. Our focus remains on prudent risk management and delivering robust financial outcomes to our clients, with the ultimate aim of safeguarding their wealth and legacies

About Arzan Wealth (DIFC) Limited

Arzan Wealth is an investment advisory firm registered at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Arzan Wealth currently advises various professional clients on real estate, private equity and other investments with a total value of assets advised around US$ 2.55 Billion. Arzan Wealth focuses on arranging yielding investments in major global markets, as well as bespoke investments that meet the requirements of specific clients.

Past or projected performance is not necessarily a reliable indicator of future results. Arzan Wealth (DIFC) Limited accepts no liability for any loss arising from the use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

