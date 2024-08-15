AROYA Cruises, the Arabian cruise line recently launched by the 100% PIF-owned company Cruise Saudi, has signed a strategic MOU with PIF-Company Sawani Co. This MoU demonstrates AROYA’s commitment to Arabian preferences and Saudi’s heritage and traditions.

The MOU signing, which took place on 14th Aug 2024 at Cruise Saudi’s office in Jeddah, signifies a collaboration between the two PIF companies in which Noug and Nougelato products will be supplied onboard the Cruise Saudi-owned ship AROYA.

Sawani is a company dedicated to bringing Saudi camel dairy products to tables across the Kingdom, in a renewed appreciation for national heritage and tradition, through “Noug” and “Nougelato” – its subsidiary brands. Noug provides high-quality camel milk products to local and international markets, including cheese, butter, yogurt, gelato, laban, cream, and other camel milk derivates. Similarly, Nougelato offers a range of gelato-based desserts available in diverse flavours such as dark chocolate, coffee and cardamom, hazelnut, lotus, pineapple, pistachio, saffron & vanilla.

With a shared strategic vision to provide Remarkably Arabian experiences across the region, this collaboration between Sawani and AROYA Cruises commits to appeal to guests’ tastes onboard the ship with authentic offerings, using camel dairy milk products.

Lars Clasen, CEO at Cruise Saudi, commented: “The partnership with Sawani aligns with AROYA Cruises' vision to provide guests with an authentically Arabian experience. Camel milk has been part of the Kingdom’s rich heritage and traditions for centuries and through Noug, Sawani is preserving this long heritage at the heart of the Kingdom. AROYA Cruises is committed to providing guests with Arabian experiences onboard that celebrate Saudi’s rich cultural heritage and signature hospitality, one way to achieve this is through authentic partnerships with Saudi businesses.”

Ahmed Gamal Al-Din, CEO of SAWANI, said: “We are proud to partner with AROYA Cruises and are optimistic that this strategic collaboration will help popularize SAWANI’s distinguished Noug camel milk products among a global audience. This pivotal step will not only enable us to promote Saudi heritage and culture but also empower us to realize our mission of expanding camel products into markets worldwide. The partnership also underscores our unwavering commitment to joining forces with businesses that embody the Kingdom’s rich traditions and values, while creating unique experiences for our valued customers.”

AROYA Cruises is the first Arabian cruise line, created to reinvent the meaning of holidays in Arabia. Its first ship, AROYA will feature 1,678 cabins, 15 restaurants, 20 entertainment venues, a kid-friendly water park, spa and a premium retail area. AROYA is anticipated to set sail in December 2024.

About Cruise Saudi

Cruise Saudi – a 100% Public Investment Fund owned business – works hand in hand with ministries and regulatory authorities to build the offshore and onshore cruise ecosystem. Following the completion of its third successful season, Cruise Saudi has welcomed more than 300,000 cruise passengers in total.

Operating within the wider context of Saudi’s Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, Cruise Saudi plans to welcome 1.3 million cruise passengers annually by 2035 and support the country’s wider tourism industry.

As a conduit between land and sea, Cruise Saudi is a strategic facilitator and a trusted partner to international and local entities, which oversees the development of services and infrastructure, including state-of-the-art cruise terminals, training of ground services, and creation of shore excursions, that will transform the country’s coastlines into a premier global cruise destination.

With cruise port facilities in Jeddah, Yanbu and Dammam, Cruise Saudi welcomes cruise lines from around the globe to include Saudi as a port of call on their itineraries and add exciting new destinations that reveal Saudi’s rich cultural heritage, history, and natural wonders.

AROYA Cruises

AROYA Cruises was first launched in June 2023 as a separate business unit of Cruise Saudi; a 100 percent Public Investment Fund owned business. The premium cruise cine runs as a separate business unit with an independent operational and management team based in Jeddah. Launched in line with Vision 2030 and Saudi Arabia’s plan to become one of the top global tourism destinations by 2030, AROYA Cruises aims to provide exceptional all-year-round experiences tailored to Saudi and GCC nationals and residents.

