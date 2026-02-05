Jeddah – AROYA Cruises — the first Arabian cruise line introduced by Cruise Saudi, a 100% PIF-owned company - unveiled its much-anticipated inaugural Arabian Gulf season, commencing in February 2026. The new season introduces a range of voyages, from two-, three- and four-night itineraries to five-, six-, and seven-night journeys, offering guests a new way to explore the region’s most vibrant destinations by sea.

AROYA brings the warmth and familiarity of its signature ‘Remarkably Arabian’ hospitality to the onboard experience, blending authentic Saudi culture with world-class cruise standards. From diverse culinary experiences to Arabian-inspired entertainment and international performances, guests are invited to rediscover the Arabian Gulf in a vibrant and refreshing way. AROYA will call at iconic ports, including Dubai, Dammam, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, alongside the historic city of Muscat and the pristine natural landscapes of Khasab and Sir Bani Yas Island. These thoughtfully curated itineraries offer a seamless journey through vibrant cityscapes, cultural landmarks, and tranquil coastal escapes.

Designed with regional travelers in mind, AROYA Cruises makes cruising more accessible than ever through multiple embarkation ports across key cities in three countries throughout the Arabian Gulf. This added flexibility allows guests to begin their journey closer to home - whether choosing a short two-night escape or an extended voyage of up to seven nights.

Lars Clasen, Cruise Saudi CEO and Interim President of AROYA Cruises, commented: “The launch of our Arabian Gulf season marks a pivotal milestone in our commitment to building a robust cruise ecosystem in the region. It reinforces AROYA Cruises’ role as a key pillar in regional tourism, creating new and compelling ways for guests to explore Saudi Arabia and its neighboring countries through our signature ‘Remarkably Arabian’ cruise experience.

“This season introduces a new way to holiday in the GCC, inviting Saudi and GCC residents to rediscover familiar destinations from a fresh perspective by sea, while enjoying the comfort, warmth, and hospitality that feels like home—delivered to the world-class standards of AROYA Cruises.”

AROYA will set sail on February 21, 2026, on its first Arabian Gulf cruise, featuring a seven-night itinerary departing from Dubai and visiting Khasab, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, and Doha before concluding at Sir Bani Yas Island.

Onboard AROYA, the cruise line’s flagship vessel, guests are immersed in Saudi Arabia’s renowned Hafawa - a philosophy of hospitality where care is intuitive, needs are anticipated before they arise, and every interaction is infused with a generous spirit that creates an atmosphere of comfort and belonging. Guests can explore a wide variety of international cuisines alongside entertainment from across the globe, while a sense of warm familiarity is woven throughout the ship, from authentic local performances to pioneering culinary experiences at ‘Irth,’ the first Saudi restaurant at sea. For those seeking a premium experience, Khuzama VIP offers exclusive suites and villas, private dining, and personalized butler service.

AROYA’s Arabian Gulf Season will start on 21 February and conclude on 8 May 2026. For more information and to book one of the Arabian Gulf Season itineraries, visit https://aroya.com/en/destinations/arabian-gulf

AROYA Cruises

AROYA Cruises is the first Arabian cruise line, launched in June 2023 by Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund portfolio company. Developed in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s ambition to become a leading global tourism destination, AROYA offers immersive, year-round voyages designed to deliver a Remarkably Arabian experience at sea.

Its flagship vessel, AROYA, offers 1,678 cabins, 12 restaurants, 17 lounges and cafés, and 20 entertainment venues, alongside Blossom by AROYA wellness and sports facilities and one of the largest kids’ zones in the cruise industry. The ship also features Khuzama, AROYA’s VIP experience designed for guests seeking the highest levels of exclusivity and personalised service and it sails seasonally across the Red Sea, the Arabian Gulf, and the Mediterranean.

For more information/updates about AROYA Cruises, please visit the website https://aroya.com/en or contact aroyapress@bursonglobal.com