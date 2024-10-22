Abu Dhabi: After six successful years in Dubai and Lebanon, Around the Clock Communications (ATC), one of the region’s most dynamic communications agencies, proudly announces the opening of its third office in Abu Dhabi. This expansion reaffirms ATC's commitment to serving its clients in the UAE’s capital.

Strategically located in Masdar City hailed by Cityscape Intelligence as the world’s most sustainable city the new Abu Dhabi office marks a pivotal milestone in ATC’s growth trajectory. The expansion is part of the company’s broader vertical and horizontal growth strategy.

Since its inception in 2018, ATC has cultivated a strong reputation in the local market, becoming a trusted partner for prestigious clients such as COP28, Masdar, Zayed Sustainability Prize (ZSP), Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, and the Bassam Freiha Art Foundation (BFAF).

“We strive to be a leading name in the advertising, communications, and media industry, always pushing boundaries to exceed our clients' expectations,” says Rizk Naifeh, CEO and Co-Founder of ATC.

Naifeh further adds, “We are targeting 30% client growth, with a focus on acquiring new accounts in Abu Dhabi’s key industries such as Real Estate, Automotive, Sustainability, and the public sector. With our highly skilled and diverse team, including a promising Emirati member, we are confident in our ability to act as a strategic communications partner, delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions for both government and private sector clients.”