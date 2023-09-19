Dubai, UAE: The latest addition to iconic fashion designer Giorgio Armani’s exclusive collection of international dining destinations, Armani/Caffè is now open at Fashion Avenue in Dubai Mall.

Occupying a premium position opposite the Giorgio Armani boutique on the ground floor, the new Armani/Caffè embodies the signature style of Giorgio Armani from design aesthetic to the menu choices, reinterpreting Italian pavement café-style social occasions for a Dubai audience.

Offering an inviting open-plan layout Armani/Caffè presents a central service island surrounded by intimate seating, exuding contemporary elegance. The space features a palette of softly muted blues and greens accented with classic Armani motifs, creating a sophisticated Italian ambience that is both welcoming and refined.

The menu has been thoughtfully curated by the Italian-led culinary team with diners invited to enjoy an elevated collection of day-to-night dishes that begin with the simple pleasures of a mid-morning coffee and pastry or healthy breakfast option.

From midday onwards, diners can choose from a selection of light lunch classics, featuring a classic vitello tonnato, antipasti selection and fragrant lobster and seafood bisque, among others, while those seeking an early dinner can opt for authentic and indulgent main course dishes including lemon scented risotto with Sicilian prawns, veal Milanese and wagyu striploin.

The perfect location for a sweet stop-off between shops, signature desserts also make a statement with the must-try white chocolate and gold leaf cheesecake already a bestseller at the nearby Armani Hotel, plus innovative mocktails, and speciality Armani coffees including the famous Armani gold lattè and a new non-alcoholic Armani Spritz, rounding out the menu.

A new retail neighbourhood locale at which to meet, connect, socialise, and watch the world go by in a stylish setting, Armani/Caffè at Dubai Mall is set to become a preferred casual dining destination for both local residents and international visitors to the city.

