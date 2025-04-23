In the continuity of the unique contracting series and the keenness of big corporates and entities to be located in Sheikh Zayed 205 Project, Arkan Palm for Real Estate Development, a subsidiary of Badr El -Din Group, has signed a contract with the Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank) to construct the bank’s headquarter at the Financial district.

Leadership officials from both sides attended the signing ceremony of the contract that includes completing the construction work of the building within two years, while the bank is set to fully finish and outfit it.

205 Project, is a partnership between Arkan Palm for Real Estate Development and New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA), and spreads over an area of 205 acres in Sheikh Zayed. It is a commercial, residential, administrative, entertaining and hotel project.

The project includes three hotels, as the International Hotels Group (IHG) is assigned to operate them. It also includes the tallest skyscrapers in Sheikh Zayed and West Cairo as of height 135 meters above the sea level, each of them comprises 40 stories.

One Kilometer of 205 Project’s southern side overlooks “26th of July axis” and 1.2 kilometers of the northern side overlooks on Al Bostan St. in Sheikh Zayed, where all the most famous brands are located, such as “Arkan”, “American Plaza”.

Only 30% of the land is developed. The rest remains open and green, with a two-kilometer-long river flowing through the space, elegantly separating the residential areas from the community and business zones.

“Arkan Palm is set to continue signing of contracts with big entities in various sectors to be located in the heart of its distinguished 205 Project, as the company is offering through it a unique experience in the integrated residential, and services project,” said Mamdouh Badr El-Din, Chairman of Arkan Palm.

Badr El-Din added that the Arkan Palm was keen since the beginning of the project’s planning on implementing an innovative product, providing integrated services away from the residential part, such as: Banks, clinics, headquarters of companies and organizations, and entertainment areas according to the highest standards of quality and sustainability to ensure the happiness and satisfaction of the clients.

Additionally, Amr Badr El-Din, Managing Director of Arkan Palm said the company is achieving the highest levels of constructions in 205 Project, as it is racing the time to complete the whole project and inaugurate a number of mega projects in it.

Badr El-Din added that 205 is the biggest downtown area in West Cairo, as it includes a lot of community service districts among them the Financial District that will be the central hub for big financial entities in West Cairo.

On his part, Ahmed Galal, the Chairman of EBank said that the bank is keen on having a new headquarter in Sheikh Zayed 205 Project after the bank’s successful experience with Badr El-Din Group, as one of the bank’s branches is located in Arkan Plaza in Sheikh Zayed area.

Galal also praised the innovative and well-planned design of the Financial District located in the 205 Project, noting that Arkan Palm paid close attention to the small details in order to implement a unique product that adds value to the real estate sector and meets the needs of investors and companies.

He elaborated that EBank currently has 45 branches nationwide, and is keen on expanding in West Cairo, where the significant opportunities, and strong predictions for growing investments in the near future.