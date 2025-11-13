Arkan, one of the leading general contracting, real estate development, and infrastructure companies in the United Arab Emirates, announced its ambitious expansion plan to enter the Egyptian real estate market. This move is part of its regional growth strategy, which aims to strengthen its presence in promising markets across the region. The company intends to invest over EGP 10bln in the first phase, reflecting its future vision based on expanding into value-added sectors and achieving sustainable growth.

In this context, the company revealed the establishment of a new entity with an innovative investment model, SLCITI, which will form the core of its regional expansion within the Arab Republic of Egypt. The launch of SLCITI is a strategic step aimed at in-depthly studying the Egyptian market and exploring promising investment opportunities in real estate development, infrastructure, and smart urban technology. This aligns with the Egyptian government's vision for comprehensive urban development and reflects Arkan's regional expertise and ability to execute strategic projects with long-term developmental and economic impact. Arkan issued a statement confirming that its entry into the Egyptian market is a pivotal strategic step within its regional expansion plan. This reflects its deep confidence in the strength and stability of the Egyptian economy, particularly in the real estate sector, which is a key driver of growth and attracts foreign direct investment in the region. The company indicated that this move aligns with its ambitious vision to expand its investment portfolio in one of the region's fastest-growing real estate markets, supported by a promising investment climate and a clear government focus on achieving sustainable urban development and fostering an attractive business environment for investors. Arkan also confirmed that it will launch a series of high-quality dialogue initiatives in the coming weeks with decision-makers in the real estate sector and accredited research centers to accurately analyze market trends.

Arkan, through its subsidiary SLCITI, aims to integrate the latest digital technologies into its operations. It relies on big data analytics and artificial intelligence to monitor Egyptian real estate market trends in real time. These technologies enable the SLCITI team to collect and analyze customer and investor opinions, providing periodic reports that facilitate informed investment decisions.

The company statement added that Arkan's plan targets the development of a diverse portfolio of real estate projects in Egypt, combining residential, commercial, and administrative spaces. The focus is on implementing the highest standards of quality and modern design, aligning with the urban development and advanced infrastructure currently underway in the Egyptian market. This will further solidify Egypt's position as a leading investment destination in the Middle East and Africa. The statement emphasized that this approach is a pivotal strategic step reflecting Arkan's deep confidence in the Egyptian economy and its belief in the local market's capacity to absorb substantial long-term investments. It also reflects the company's commitment to being an active partner in Egypt's comprehensive urban development under Vision 2030, which prioritizes sustainable urban expansion and strengthens the country's position as a regional hub for attracting real estate investments.

From For his part, Sheikh Muslim Al Ameri, Managing Director of Arkan, stated that the Egyptian market offers an ideal investment environment thanks to the increasing demand and the mega urban development projects launched by the Egyptian government, supported by the state's vision for sustainable urban development and a stable and promising investment climate. He emphasized that the company's investments in the Egyptian market represent a long-term commitment aimed at developing high-value real estate assets that meet the highest international standards of quality and innovation. He noted that Arkan will not only offer real estate projects but will also transfer its expertise in effective asset management and real estate development to ensure strong investment returns for investors and clients.

Al Ameri also confirmed that, within this framework, the company intends to immediately begin identifying promising investment opportunities in strategically important areas and new cities, focusing on mixed-use projects that combine high-quality residential living with modern commercial and administrative facilities. This will achieve integration between modern lifestyles and investor needs, reflecting the company's philosophy of developing integrated communities that deliver real added value to the market. He pointed out that Arkan believes in the importance of transferring and implementing UAE standards in general contracting and infrastructure projects, in cooperation with local partners. Egypt, which contributes to raising operational efficiency and improving the quality of services within the Egyptian market, and introducing new concepts in real estate asset management, explaining that the company’s entry with this size of investments in Egypt is a strong indicator of the attractiveness of the Egyptian market in light of global economic changes, and confirms Egypt’s ability to attract major regional and international companies thanks to its economic stability and the diversity of its investment opportunities.