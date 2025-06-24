Cairo – Aria Ventures, a specialized venture studio focused on building startups, has announced the launch of a 50 million EGP investment to support promising companies in the Deep-Technology sector. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between pioneering research and market applications, enabling deep technological innovations to grow and flourish.

Aria Ventures aims to increase this funding to EGP 200 million over the next four years, reinforcing its commitment to supporting deep technological innovation in the region.

Aria Ventures operates as a venture studio, concentrating on Deep-Technology innovation across diverse sectors. These sectors include industry, agriculture, healthcare, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, Biotechnology, industrial digitalization, Internet of Things (IoT), Nanotechnology, robotics, and other fields that rely on profound scientific and technical innovation.

Dr. Amr Al-Awamry, CEO of Aria Ventures, stated, "We work on building startups from the ground up by validating ideas, assembling teams, providing technical and commercial infrastructure, and supporting projects through early growth stages." He added, "The company's model combines strategic capital deployment with direct involvement to bridge the gap between pioneering research and market-ready startups."

Aria Ventures has allocated EGP 50 million in funding to support companies in the Deep-Technology sector between 2025 and 2026.

In line with its commitment to fostering innovation, Aria Ventures recently launched the DeepTecher competition. This competition aims to discover and nurture technological research and transform it into promising Deep-Technology projects. The competition provides a platform for innovators to showcase their technologies and receive the necessary support to turn them into successful startups. It includes several evaluation and mentoring stages and offers valuable prizes and funding opportunities for winning projects through Aria Ventures.

Al-Awamry added that this step underscores Aria Ventures' commitment to supporting deep technological innovation in the region, contributing to a knowledge-based economy driven by advanced technologies, and enhancing the position of Egyptian startups in the global Deep-Technology landscape.

In addition to financial support, Aria Ventures provides comprehensive assistance to companies by offering a wide range of technical and consulting services crucial for early-stage startups. These services include market research, Research and Development (R&D), product development services, legal services, and many more, all aimed at enabling these companies to achieve their maximum potential and successfully reach the market.