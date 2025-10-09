London, United Kingdom, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Singapore: The institutional asset management platform of ARIA Commodities’ group today announced a reverse takeover (RTO) transaction with Kibo Energy PLC (AIM: KIBO; AltX: KBO), the dual-listed energy development company.

The US$135 million acquisition, transacted in concert with ARIA’s group institutional asset management business, will be satisfied through the issuance of approximately 966 million new Kibo shares at a deemed price of £0.104 per share, following a proposed 1,600-to-1 share consolidation. The transaction marks a significant reverse takeover (RTO) under AIM Rule 14 and represents Kibo’s strategic pivot toward large-scale, global industrial decarbonisation.

A Portfolio with Global Potential

Carbon Resilience controls a portfolio of eight strategically located renewable energy sites across Queensland, spanning more than 900,000 hectares and offering a potential generation capacity exceeding 14 gigawatts (GW).

The projects combine onshore wind, solar PV and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to deliver firm, dispatchable clean-power solutions supporting:

National grid supply,

Industrial electrification,

Data-centre power resilience,

Critical minerals processing,

Green steel and low-carbon fuels production.

Unparalleled Green Electron Transition Opportunity

Matt Brittain, CIO at ARIA Commodities, commented:

“We’ve instituted a process which paves the way for realising significant value in what constitutes one of APAC’s largest green electron opportunities. Supported by a world class global and local development team, the transaction will afford the opportunity for institutions, industry participants and commercial end users, to participate in an almost peerless Power-2-X proposition.”

The proposed RTO is expected to re-admit Kibo to trading on AIM following shareholder approval and regulatory sign-off. Once completed, the enlarged group will partner with global blue chip partners to deliver a decarbonisation platform which includes sustainable aviation fuel, green steel and marine fuels.

More information:

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/stock/KIBO/kibo-energy-plc/company-page

https://www.treasury.qld.gov.au/

www.aria-cmi.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/aria-commodities/

About ARIA Commodities

ARIA Commodities brings a unique blend of origination, operational and marketing capabilities to a commodity trading, asset and infrastructure platform, with its centre of gravity in energy related infrastructure. From biofuels to circular economies and decarbonised production and trading activities, ARIA Commodities seeks to make a meaningful contribution to an energy competitive world. Headquartered in Dubai, ARIA has offices in 12 countries and operates assets over multiple continents.

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Media & Investor Relations

Imtiyaz Bhat, Corporate Affairs

ARIA Commodities | mediaenquiries@ariacommodities.com