Beirut:– areeba, a pioneering leader in payment solutions and processing services, is proud to announce the successful certification of its in-house-developed switch by Mastercard, a significant milestone in the company's journey towards excellence in providing world class payment infrastructure in the MENA region.

After testing and evaluation, areeba's switch has demonstrated its robustness, reliability, and adherence to industry best practices. This development provides a direct connection between areeba’s platform and Mastercard for the authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Through the connection, financial institutions and program managers utilizing areeba's platform will benefit from a speedier time to market and more rapid implementation of flexible, secure, and feature-rich prepaid, credit, debit, and mobile payment programs.

"This certification confirms areeba's technical skills and dedication to excellence while highlighting its significant role in providing cutting edge payment infrastructure in the MENA region that meet the highest quality and security standards," said Maher Mikati, CEO at areeba.

“The increasing demand for seamless digital payment solutions in the region creates a conducive environment for innovation. Mastercard’s certification of areeba’s switch will empower theprocessor to boost its standing in this highly competitive landscapeand deliver tailored offerings that address the evolving needs of the market,” said Driss Belemlih, EVP Customer Delivery Lead, EEMEA, Mastercard.

With the Mastercard certification, areeba is poised to expand its reach and provide enhanced payment processing capabilities to businesses across various industries. This milestone not only validates the technical expertise and capabilities of areeba's team but also reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the global paymentecosystem.

About areeba

Areeba is a technology company providing payment infrastructure to empower banks, fintechs and merchants with digital payment solutions and services. With a focus on innovation, agility, and adaptability, areeba offers card issuing, management, and payment acceptance services to help our customers drive their business growth. We ensure rapid onboarding, seamless integration, and customized solutions to meet the evolving needs of the MENA region's dynamic markets.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.