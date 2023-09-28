The strategy aims to finance projects to restore forests, wetlands and mangroves in order to sequester large quantities of carbon from the atmosphere through natural carbon sinks.

The projects are expected to sequester around 150 million tonnes of carbon.

The sequestered carbon will be used to generate high-quality carbon credits verified by third-party experts.

The strategy addresses three challenges: carbon sequestration through nature-based solutions, biodiversity enhancement, and social-economic benefits for local populations.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Ardian, a world-leading private investment house, and aDryada, a French operator for forest restoration and biodiversity, announce the launch of Averrhoa Nature-Based Solutions. This strategy, entirely dedicated to large-scale nature-based projects, aims to generate a significant impact in favor of the climate, biodiversity and in respect to local communities. It will deploy around 1.5 billion euros worth of projects and capital worldwide, mainly in emerging markets and developing economies, as well as local populations.

Ardian and aDryada join forces to build and develop a portfolio of projects by combining their expertise. Together, aDryada and Ardian already benefit from significant experience in investing in energy transition and reforestation projects. They will be able to identify quality projects and support their long-term development with states and local communities.

Since the ratification of the Paris Agreements, governments and companies have adopted ambitious long-term carbon emission reduction targets. Record investments are being made to mitigate future emissions through electrification, low-carbon energy production and efficiency improvements. However, the scale of the challenge demands that carbon sequestration also plays a role both in addressing existing emissions into the atmosphere and in offsetting hard-to-remove future emissions. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), in scenarios that limit warming to 1.5°C, sequestered emissions must be rapidly scaled up in the short term, enabling the elimination of 0.5 to 1.2 Gt of CO2 per year by 2025, and then 6 to 10 Gt of CO2 per year worldwide.

The voluntary carbon credit market is set to grow strongly over the next few decades, because of the global consensus on the need to rapidly increase the planet's sequestration capacity and the growing ambitions of economic players in this area. The market for carbon credits is set to grow by a factor of c. 35 between now and 2050. Global demand for voluntary carbon credits has already almost quadrupled over the past five years, rising from 43 mt CO2e in 2017 to 155 mt CO2e in 2022. From this perspective, nature-based solutions, and especially those linked to carbon sequestration in ecosystems and forests, are an essential response to corporate climate and biodiversity objectives, while bringing sustainable economic and social benefits to local communities.

The Averrhoa Nature-Based Solutions' strategy meets the criteria of an impact fund with the aim of reducing global GHG emissions, in accordance with article 9 of the European SFDR regulation. The Averrhoa Nature-Based Solutions fund will be managed by Ardian France, with aDryada acting as advisor.

MATHIAS BURGHARDT, Member of the executive committee and head of INFRASTRUCTURE ARDIAN: “Ardian aims to be a world leading investor in nature restoration projects. In line with the Paris Agreement’s objective to limit temperature rises to 1.5°C by 2050, our projects will make an important contribution to capturing around 5Gt per year of unavoidable carbon emissions by that date.”

LAURENT FAYOLLAS, DEPUTY HEAD INFRASTRUCTURE, ARDIAN: "Ardian continues its pioneering commitment to the energy transition with Averrhoa Nature-Based Solutions, which benefits from the experience of Ardian's infrastructure team in investing in climate action and the energy transition, and that of aDryada in developing projects related to biodiversity and the energy transition. Averrhoa Nature-Based Solutions aims to invest in long-term forest, mangrove and wetland restoration projects, enabling the sequestration of around 150 million tonnes of carbon and substantial net gains in terms of biodiversity and socio-economic benefits for local populations."

FABIO FERRARI, CEO, ADRYADA : "Averrhoa Nature-Based Solutions aims to create long-term environmental and social value. aDryada's track record will enable us to build a portfolio of solid, high-quality projects. We are proud to partner with Ardian in the launch of this strategy which, through its ambition - of the order of 1.5 billion euros invested in quality sequestration projects, particularly in emerging countries - will help accelerate action to combat climate change and restore biodiversity."

ABOUT ARDIAN

Ardian is a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising $150bn of assets on behalf of more than 1,470 clients globally. Our broad expertise, spanning Private Equity, Real Assets and Credit, enables us to offer a wide range of investment opportunities and respond flexibly to our clients’ differing needs. Through Ardian Customized Solutions we create bespoke portfolios that allow institutional clients to specify the precise mix of assets they require and to gain access to funds managed by leading third-party sponsors. Private Wealth Solutions offers dedicated services and access solutions for private banks, family offices and private institutional investors worldwide. Ardian’s main shareholding group is its employees and we place great emphasis on developing its people and fostering a collaborative culture based on collective intelligence. Our 1,050+ employees, spread across 16 offices in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Middle East are strongly committed to the principles of Responsible Investment and are determined to make finance a force for good in society. Our goal is to deliver excellent investment performance combined with high ethical standards and social responsibility.

At Ardian we invest all of ourselves in building companies that last.

ardian.com

ABOUT ADRYADA

Created in 2021 to restore forest and biodiversity, aDryada develops, operates and finances large-scale (> 50 000 ha) nature-based projects (reforestation, land restoration, mangroves, wetlands…) all over the world with a major ambition: having a tangible impact on biodiversity, climate and people’s living conditions, because the three go together.

To reach this goal the company has developed an innovative and efficient business model based on high-end sequestration carbon credits. It unlocks large-scale investments and generates long-term financial flows for stakeholders and partners aDryada works with (governments, leading global financial institutions, corporations, public and non-profit organizations, local private actors, communities).

aDryada’s team is made up of experienced specialists in global forests, new agricultural methods, social practices, finance and public affairs.

adryada.com

