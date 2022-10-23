Arcapita Group Holdings (“Arcapita”), the global alternative investment firm, has formed Arcapita Capital Company, a new subsidiary licensed by the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia with offices in Riyadh, as part of its strategic expansion in the Kingdom.

The formation of Arcapita Capital Company, will enable the firm to participate in private equity and real estate investments in the Saudi market. Arcapita intends to leverage growth opportunities driven by the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, and the Kingdom’s National Investment Strategy, which aims to deploy $3.3 trillion in investments across the economy by 2030.

As the largest economy in the MENA region, Saudi Arabia’s socio-economic transformation under Vision 2030 is driving exceptional growth across several promising sectors. These include the industrial, logistics, fintech, business services, and healthcare sectors, providing investors with a wealth of untapped opportunities for businesses to thrive.

Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arcapita, commented: “The opening of an Arcapita office in Saudi Arabia is a significant milestone, allowing us to provide premium services to the growing Saudi market. We are very much looking forward to expanding our business and our new office enables us to work with our strategic partners to target further opportunities in the Kingdom.”

Atif A. Abdulmalik, Chief Executive Officer of Arcapita, said: “Establishing our first office in Saudi Arabia is a natural next step that demonstrates Arcapita’s continued commitment to Saudi Arabia. Arcapita’s new on-ground presence will enable us to capitalize on an abundance of opportunities in the market, while forging even closer relationships with our clients and investment partners as we continue to grow our global footprint.”

He also added: “Many sectors of the Saudi economy are poised to experience very healthy growth, driven by substantial infrastructure investment and demographic shifts. Bringing many years of experience and deep expertise in real estate, Arcapita is particularly well-placed to pursue on opportunities in the industrial and logistics sectors. With the new office in place, we are already looking at a number of significantly sized transactions and are anticipating a very active investment pipeline in the coming years.”

About Arcapita

Arcapita is a premier alternative asset manager with a management team that has invested in a total transaction value in excess of $30 billion across more than 100 investments. The firm’s principled approach provides a strong, ethical compass that fosters trust, excellence and partnership with stakeholders. With over 25 years of management expertise, aligning Arcapita’s interests with that of our clients, we conduct business in a fair and transparent manner. Arcapita has offices in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and affiliate offices in Bahrain giving us a unique vantage point to understand tomorrow’s evolving investment landscape.

