Arcapita Group Holdings Limited ("Arcapita"), the global alternative investment firm, and Parkway Venture Capital ("Parkway"), a U.S.-based venture capital firm specializing in frontier technologies, today announced that the AI portfolio company Figure AI has successfully secured over USD 1 billion in capital commitments as part of its Series C financing round, reaching a valuation of USD 39 billion. The round was led by Parkway and included a significant strategic investment from Brookfield Asset Management (“Brookfield”). Arcapita and Parkway’s portfolio also includes companies such as xAI, OXOS Medical, and SandboxAQ, that are advancing generative AI, medical imaging and quantum computing.

In addition to Brookfield, the Series C round also drew commitments from leading technology investors, including NVIDIA, Salesforce, LG Technology Ventures, Intel Capital, T-Mobile Ventures, and Macquarie Capital.

Parkway and Arcapita’s early backing of Figure AI in its Series A and B rounds underscores their long-term conviction in the company’s vision and positions regional investors at the forefront of the global AI race. By backing Figure AI, Arcapita reaffirms its commitment to bridging regional capital with breakthrough innovation worldwide.

Figure AI, headquartered in California, is a leading robotics company developing autonomous general-purpose humanoid robots designed to perform tasks in commercial and industrial environments. The company combines advanced artificial intelligence with robotics engineering to address global labor shortages and enhance workplace safety.

The company’s humanoid robots have also attracted interest from major global institutions. As a strategic partner, Brookfield Asset Management will provide access to its alternative asset portfolio, including more than 100,000 residential units. This will help Figure develop the world's largest and most diverse real-world humanoid pretraining dataset, launch pilot deployments of the humanoid robots across its residential properties, and collaborate with Figure on and help build next-generation data centers and other AI infrastructure.

About Arcapita

Arcapita is a global alternative investments firm focused on private equity and real estate, with track record of over 30 years and a total transaction value of more than $32 billion. Arcapita has offices in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore, as well as affiliated offices in Bahrain.

www.arcapita.com

About Parkway Venture Capital

Parkway Venture Capital is a leading venture capital firm with offices in New York, NY and Winter Park, Fla. Founded in 2018 by General Partners Gregg Hill and Jesse Coors-Blankenship, Parkway puts the future's most important founders on a fast-track to success. Backing fundamentally disruptive technologies across artificial intelligence, simulation, quantum technologies, and complex engineering. Parkway investment exits include Frustum Inc., sold to PTC in Nov. 2018 and Oncale Inc., sold to ANSYS in March 2022.

www.parkway.vc

About Figure AI

Figure AI is a leading robotics company developing autonomous general-purpose humanoid robots designed to perform tasks in commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in California, Figure integrates cutting-edge artificial intelligence with advanced mechanical engineering to address global labor shortages and enhance workforce safety. The company’s flagship robot is powered by Helix, its proprietary AI system for embodied intelligence, and is already being deployed across sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and infrastructure.

www.figure.ai