Manama, Bahrain – Arcapita Group Holdings Limited (“Arcapita”), the global alternative investment firm, has signed a $50 million asset-backed financing facility agreement with Khaleeji Bank B.S.C (“Khaleeji Bank”).

Arcapita’s industrial real estate platforms in the GCC, the US, and the UK have experienced robust expansion, with the firm now managing approximately $1 billion in logistics assets across the GCC and $1.5 billion in the US. In private equity, recent strategic acquisitions, including DataFlow and NeoPay, with a combined value exceeding $550 million, have further strengthened Arcapita’s position as a market leader in the business services sector.

Mohammed Chowdhury, Chief Financial Officer at Arcapita, commented: “We are delighted to have entered into this facility agreement with Khaleeji Bank. This financing will support the execution of our investment strategies, particularly in the industrial real estate and business services, both of which have been key drivers of our success over the past few years.”

Ahmed Burashid, Head of Corporate Banking & DCM at Khaleeji Bank, added: “We are proud to announce the signing of this US$ 50 million financing facility with Arcapita, which shows Khaleeji’s innovative approach and proven track record of providing tailor-made financing solutions for its clients. In the Kingdom of Bahrain, Khaleeji has established itself firmly as an industry leader and this transaction is further evidence of the Bank’s market standing.”

Contact

Arcapita

Tariq Hayat

thayat@arcapita.com

Khaleeji Bank

Mohamed Mahdi Yusuf Jamali

mjamali@khaleeji.bank

About Arcapita Group

Arcapita Group Holdings Limited is a premier alternative asset manager with a total transaction value in excess of $30 billion across more than 100 investments. The Firm’s principled approach provides a strong, ethical compass that fosters trust, excellence and partnership with stakeholders. With over 25 years of management expertise, aligning Arcapita Group’s interests with that of our clients, we conduct business in a fair and transparent manner. Arcapita Group has offices in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, Singapore as well as affiliated offices in Bahrain, giving the Firm a unique vantage point to understand tomorrow’s evolving investment landscape.

www.arcapita.com

About Khaleeji Bank

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari’a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

www.khaleeji.bank