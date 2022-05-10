The partnership combines Arc and DCConnect’s technology and network footprints, providing customers with extended reach and a suite of networking solutions via a single pane of glass.

Dubai, UAE – Arc Solutions, a provider of integrated networking solutions, and DCConnect, a leading APAC on-demand connectivity, data centre and cloud provider, have signed an agreement to radically simplify how users around the globe connect across the Middle East. Arc joins DCConnect’s ecosystem of more than 1,000 points of presence (PoPs) globally and is presenting its services via DCConnect’s global platform.

The partnership enables seamless connectivity across both company’s footprints. DCConnect expands its reach in the Middle East through Arc’s terrestrial and low latency network while Arc integrates its services into DCConnect’s platform for full end-to-end automated service delivery. DCConnect offers two-way inter-carrier software-defined network (SDN) orchestration through API integration, as well as a data centre interconnection (DCI) marketplace.

“It is exciting to see connectivity to key digital hubs in the Middle East offered on-demand to users across the globe. Together with DCConnect, we’re making it simple, efficient and fast to connect across the region and roll out applications and services. We share a vision for friction-free connectivity delivered via the web or API with no barriers between networks. DCConnect’s orchestration capabilities mean that users can build the networks they need with a model that puts them in control of their services,” said Mahesh Jaishankar, CEO at Arc. “We are looking forward to working together and delivering world-class networking for customers around the world.”

The partnership with DCConnect allows Arc and its customers to reach out to over 1,000 data centres and major public cloud players across Europe, North America and APAC with its advanced SDN technology.

“There’s a tremendous opportunity in offering simplified access to key hubs across the Middle East. For example, an enterprise in Singapore can now rapidly turn up services and roll out applications across digital hubs in the Middle East with a simple but powerful networking model. Our partnership with Arc enables more organisations to experience our platform and see how simple it can be to connect and grow across the globe. This is a win-win for both of our businesses, and I look forward to growing together with Arc,” said Henry Lam, CEO at DCConnect.

Arc and DCConnect are jointly developing further innovative solutions for customers in the Middle East and beyond, combining both companies’ expertise, network capabilities and visions for the future. The companies are making it simple for customers to benefit from wider coverage, faster speed to market, higher cost-efficiencies and rapid provisioning, from a single provider and experience.

-Ends-

About Arc Solutions

Arc is a provider of integrated network solutions that simplify connectivity to networks, data centers, cloud and interconnect platforms across the Middle East. We put customers and partners in control of their connectivity and enable them to seamlessly and rapidly deploy connectivity solutions to serve their end-customers. Our purpose-built regional network and our interconnections to a large and expanding portfolio of partners and suppliers is designed so that we can quickly build the right solution for our customers.

As an independent provider with the backing from two of the most trusted telcos in the region, Batelco and EITC (du), Arc is led by a team of experts with a track record of success in serving regional and global businesses in the Middle East. Our vision is a highly interconnected Middle Eastern market that accelerates how network-centric businesses optimise, grow and innovate in connectivity and digital services..

We give you the edge in the Middle East.

arcsolutions.me

About DCConnect

DCConnect, headquartered in Singapore, is an innovator of on-demand connectivity to global data centers and Cloud Service Providers. DCConnect has developed innovative portal connectivity to global data centers and Cloud Providers via a comprehensive user interface. This provides users with a scalable, agile, flexible solution allowing users to define via a virtual port to cost effectively connect within minutes. DCConnect has recently been awarded the “Best Blockchain Solution Provider of the Year” and “Best Mobility Innovative Provider” from CC Global Awards 2021.

For more information, visit: https://www.dcconnectglobal.com/