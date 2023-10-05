Dubai, UAE: Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has announced the introduction of fully electric vehicles (EVs) to its last mile delivery fleet in the UAE, as a part of its long-term strategic commitment to sustainability and lowering its operational carbon footprint.

In particular, the initiative is part of Aramex's broader plans, which include its ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and to become net-zero by 2050. The deployment of these EVs marks the first phase of the company's strategy to expand its clean mobility fleet in the UAE. Going forward, Aramex aims to engage with leading global companies in the EV space to form partnerships in order to support its ambitious fleet electrification plans across its global network until 2030.

The move is also in line with Aramex's proactive, integrated, and stakeholder-centric approach to sustainability and value creation, always striving to further enhance and improve the company's industry-leading competitive capabilities as well as the impact of its operations within its communities.

Aramex has always been a frontrunner in the GCC when it comes to sustainability and is the first company in the region to release an audited sustainability report that showcases its commitment to its key stakeholders, the community and the environment. In 2017, Aramex successfully introduced ten fully electric vehicles to its fleet in Amman, Jordan, and has since progressively tested introducing EVs in other regional markets, such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the initiative, Alaa Saoudi, Chief Operating Officer - Express at Aramex, said: "We are thrilled to introduce electric vehicles to our last mile delivery fleet, driven by our steadfast commitment to delivering a better future to the communities and the markets where we operate. As a leader in sustainability across the region, the addition of these EVs into our delivery fleet in Dubai is an integral part of our Delivering Good platform – and we are truly humbled to announce this exciting development as the UAE celebrates the Year of Sustainability. As the country accelerates innovation and tangible actions in the pursuit of its Net Zero by 2050 initiative, we are proud to contribute to a lower-carbon future and are committed to reducing CO₂ emissions from our operations. This pathbreaking deployment is not only a natural progression of our motto to protect the environment but also makes our operations ready for the future. This is only the beginning of our strategy to significantly grow and expand our fleet of EVs in the UAE as well as across our global network, building on our pioneering clean mobility efforts around the region, and look forward to an array of EVs operating in the Aramex fleet soon."

The deployment of the EVs in Dubai comes after Aramex completed rigorous trials for a wide range of electric delivery vehicles. During the trials, the Company tested the effectiveness of EVs and ensured that the necessary infrastructure was in place to support timely & reliable operations. EV trials were conducted during different times of the day and the year to take weather factors into consideration and ensure the delivery efficiency.

The rollout of the EVs is closely aligned with Aramex's "Delivering Good" platform and represents its commitment to promoting sustainability and helping communities grow – with targets and strategies incorporated into the daily running of its business that are critical to upholding and successfully executing its commitment to sustainability.

About Aramex:

Aramex, established 40 years ago, has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70+ countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to-end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS). Domestic Express Freight Forwarding Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives. To address environmental concerns and combat climate change, we have committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), renowned globally. This commitment propels us to accelerate our climate action goals, aiming for Carbon-Neutrality by 2030 and Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com

